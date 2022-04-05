Fusion Connect Names Diane Frazzetta Head of Channel and Alliances

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of managed security and collaboration services, today announced Diane Frazzetta as its new head of channel and alliances. With a reputation for building strong relationships, as Vice President of Channel and Alliances Diane will lead the company's Channel program through a rapid growth and expansion phase.

Frazzetta joined Fusion Connect in 2021 as Regional Vice President of Channel Sales in the East with a goal of expanding the company's East region presence. In a short period of time, she built a talented team in the region focused on delivering a superior level of client service to the partner community and their clients.

"Delivering a frictionless experience for our partners along with a market leading portfolio of services is my team's primary goal," Frazzetta said.

"We are thrilled to have Diane leading our Channel and Alliance organization. She led the successful rebuild and expansion of our East team over the past year, enabling us to expand our footprint and improve the level of interaction and service with our partner community" said Mario DeRiggi, Chief Revenue Officer at Fusion Connect. "She's a great leader who will drive Fusion Connect's continued push to increase distribution through the channel, as the company continues to build a market-leading set of solutions and tools to support the partner community."

"Our partners put a lot on the line when they recommend us to their clients," Frazzetta said. "They need to know that their clients will receive a superior level of service, one that is frictionless and has guarantees around service delivery, and with Fusion Connect's five-point service guarantee, we deliver exactly that – a frictionless partner and client experience. Our channel team is proud to work with our partner community as a trusted managed service provider. I am incredibly excited to be part of creating the next chapter of Fusion Connect's Channel organization."

Prior to joining Fusion Connect, Frazzetta was at LogMeIn and Intelisys where she supported internal sales teams and channel partners to accelerate their revenue growth on the regional and national levels. Frazzetta holds an MBA from the New York University, Stern School of Business.

