Fusion Connect Simplifies Enterprise AI Adoption with Predictable Flat-Fee Pricing for AI-Powered Contact Centers

Industry-leading innovative pricing model removes the uncertainty of token- and usage-based AI pricing, making it easier for organizations to budget, adopt, and scale AI.

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of managed communications, connectivity, and cloud solutions, today announced the availability of its AI-powered Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform alongside an industry-leading, innovative flat-fee pricing model designed to eliminate one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI adoption: unpredictable costs.

While artificial intelligence has rapidly become a strategic priority for organizations, pricing AI remains one of the industry's greatest challenges. Unlike traditional software, which is typically licensed on a per-user basis, most AI solutions are priced according to usage—charging customers by complicated token consumption rate cards. Because pricing often varies based on which AI capabilities are used and how frequently they are invoked, organizations frequently struggle to estimate costs before deployment.

For many businesses, that uncertainty slows or even prevents AI adoption.

Fusion Connect is taking a different approach.

Instead of requiring customers to estimate token consumption, Fusion Connect offers predictable monthly pricing for its AI capabilities. Customers know their costs before deployment, making it easier to budget, evaluate return on investment, and confidently expand AI throughout their organization.

"Organizations shouldn't need a data scientist or financial model just to understand what their AI investment will cost," said John Nee, Chief Marketing Officer of Fusion Connect. "Our goal is simple: remove the complexity from AI purchasing so customers can focus on improving customer experiences—not deciphering pricing models or worrying about unexpected cost overruns."

Why Contact Centers First?

Contact centers represent one of the most compelling applications for artificial intelligence within enterprise communications.

Every day, contact centers process thousands of customer interactions involving billing inquiries, technical support, account management, scheduling, returns, and other repetitive yet business-critical conversations. These interactions generate enormous amounts of valuable data while requiring agents to answer many similar questions repeatedly.

Artificial intelligence excels in precisely these environments—analyzing large volumes of conversational data, automating repetitive tasks, assisting agents in real time, and identifying insights that improve both customer satisfaction and operational performance.

Organizations implementing AI within their contact centers can reduce manual effort, improve first-call resolution, shorten wait times, enhance agent productivity, and deliver a more consistent customer experience while creating measurable operational savings.

AI Capabilities Available Today

Fusion Connect's AI-enabled Contact Center platform introduces intelligent capabilities across the customer journey, including:

Agent AI Assistance

Provides real-time guidance to customer service representatives by surfacing relevant information, suggested responses, and knowledge in real time while conversations are taking place, enabling agents to resolve customer issues more quickly and accurately.

Navigator AI

Uses customers' natural language to understand a caller's intent, autonomously resolve requests, and intelligently route customers to the most appropriate representative—reducing transfers, shortening wait times, and replacing traditional "Press 1, Press 2" endless interactive voice response menus.

Autopilot Agentic AI

Automates routine customer interactions without requiring a live agent, allowing organizations to provide faster responses for common inquiries while enabling human representatives to focus on higher-value customer engagements.

CX AI Analytics

Automatically analyzes customer conversations to identify trends, service opportunities, coaching insights, quality issues, and operational performance without requiring supervisors to manually review thousands of recorded calls.

Bringing Predictability to AI

Rather than charging customers based on complicated token calculations or unpredictable usage metrics, Fusion Connect has introduced a transparent pricing structure that customers can easily understand.

Core AI capabilities—including Agent AI Assistance and CX AI Analytics—are offered on a straightforward monthly per-seat basis, while high-volume automation services such as Autopilot Agentic AI and AI-powered call routing are available through simple monthly packages based on anticipated call volumes.

The result is a pricing model that enables organizations to forecast costs with confidence while avoiding unexpected monthly AI charges.

Frederic Dickey, Senior Vice President of Product Management of Fusion Connect, added: "Organizations want to understand the business value AI delivers—not spend time estimating token consumption or worrying about unexpected invoices. Our pricing model removes that uncertainty and gives customers a clear path toward broader AI adoption."

Built for Customers—and Partners

Fusion Connect's simplified pricing benefits not only end customers, but also the company's nationwide network of technology advisors and channel partners.

By replacing complex AI consumption calculations with transparent monthly pricing, partners can quote solutions more quickly, customers can approve projects with greater confidence, and sellers can focus conversations on business outcomes instead of pricing mechanics.

As Fusion Connect continues expanding artificial intelligence across its portfolio, the company intends to maintain the same philosophy: making enterprise AI easier to buy, easier to understand, and easier to adopt.

Availability

Fusion Connect's AI-powered Contact Center solutions and simplified pricing model are available immediately.

For additional information, visit www.fusionconnect.com or contact a Fusion Connect sales representative.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect delivers managed communications, connectivity, cloud, security, and customer engagement solutions to businesses across the United States. Its comprehensive portfolio includes managed network services, Unified Communications, Contact Center, cloud connectivity, and cybersecurity solutions backed by U.S.-based service and support. Fusion helps organizations simplify technology, improve customer experiences, and accelerate digital transformation through innovative, secure, and reliable communications solutions.

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SOURCE Fusion Connect