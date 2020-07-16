Fusion Cross-Media reinvents its business to support for frontline workers, leveraging Ricoh technology

EXTON, Pa., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Fusion Cross-Media, a commercial print provider, has reinvented its business goals to adapt to these difficult times, meeting evolving customer needs while contributing to local charities. After public safety stay-at-home orders began, Fusion moved quickly, leveraging its versatile capabilities to produce lawn signs honoring "healthcare heroes" for their role in the coronavirus response. Fusion donates $2 from each lawn sign order to local food distribution charities.

While Fusion, a second-generation design, marketing and print communications company, was designated an essential business, the vast majority of its customers were not. Fusion Cross-Media wanted to keep producing in order to grow new and strengthen existing relationships with surrounding communities. It needed an entirely new approach.

Eager to support communities with its new direction, Fusion set its sights on lawn signs designed to spread awareness and gratitude. The full-color, double-sided lawn signs were printed, direct to substrate, on Fusion's RICOH Pro TF6250. These signs were customized per community, proclaiming "(Municipality Name) Loves Our Healthcare Heroes" or, in some versions, "(Municipality Name) Loves Our First Responders." The back reads, "Support Your Community Heroes. Wash Hands, Social Distance, Give Blood." Each sign is numbered to help track the spread of the campaign and encourage participation, which has now touched six states.

"At the end of the day, print is all about connection. We see these signs as a great way for the community to connect, showing our shared concern for one another and our gratitude for those on the frontlines," said Zach Schwartz, President, Fusion Cross-Media. "There is so much the RICOH Pro TF6250 can do – and it can do those things extremely fast. There were several ways we could have taken this initiative, but lawn signs are so uniquely community-oriented, we knew that was the way to go. That technological versatility, paired with Ricoh's expert service and support, helped us make this pivot quickly and smoothly."

"Right now, many print providers are re-evaluating their offerings, looking for innovative ways to not only keep work coming in but also to strengthen customer relationships for the future. Fusion Cross-Media's approach is a picture-perfect example," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, Marketing, Commercial and Industrial Printing Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "Fusion has responded to this crisis quickly, compassionately and intelligently. This is a print provider who understands that putting in the effort to engage communities in a meaningful way isn't just smart business – it's the right thing to do. We at Ricoh are honored to partner with Fusion, and to play some small role in this incredible program."

