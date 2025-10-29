Fusion Employees Raise $10,000 for Project Pink'd

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion presented a $10,000 check to Project Pink'd this month as a result of employee-led fundraising efforts. The company has been supporting the nonprofit for four years, raising more than $56,000 in that time.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team here for recognizing the importance of the work done by Project Pink'd and making a point to donate each year," said Fusion President and CEO Corey Watton. "The commitment among our team to community support is what makes Fusion such a special place."

Fusion presents check to Project Pink'd

The fundraiser was in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which has helped raise awareness and encouraged millions to be proactive. This has led to increased early detection and advancements in treatment that has saved more than half a million lives, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Project Pink'd is an Omaha-based organization that provides tools, resources and a strong network to strengthen and renew the mind, body and spirit of breast cancer survivors in Nebraska and Western Iowa. You can learn more about Project Pink'd and the organization's mission by visiting projectpinkd.org.

In 2025, Fusion rallied together to raise money for MS Forward, the Nebraska Humane Society, and volunteered at several nonprofits in the Omaha metro. You can learn more about the company's core purpose of improving the lives of everyone they touch at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

