Fusion Financial Partners Hires RIA Veteran John DiBenedetto as Managing Director

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Financial Partners, the premier consulting firm specialized in the area of transformative business consulting for RIAs, today announces the hire of John DiBenedetto as Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Mr. DiBenedetto will broaden Fusion Financial Partner's institutional consulting services by overseeing the firm's strategic partnerships, managing research development and leading relationship management with clients and broker-dealers who seek transformation to RIAs. He will also oversee M&A integration services, as Fusion Financial Partners provides professional management services to private equity firms, investment banks, large RIAs and national firms in support of their acquisitions in the U.S. wealth management industry.

"Fusion is rapidly expanding to meet significant demand from large institutions, existing RIAs and breakaway advisors, and having John join the team at this critical time is a step forward in our growth trajectory," said Michael Papedis, Managing Partner and Founder of Fusion Financial Partners. "Along with aligning with Fusion culturally, John brings a proven track record of success and a deep business strategy expertise to strengthen our offerings even further."

During Mr. DiBenedetto's career, he has served in a variety of business development and relationship management roles, most recently as Head of Business Development with Astrocyte Research and as Advisor, Business Development with Sytoniq, Inc. For almost a decade, Mr. DiBenedetto worked with Fidelity Clearing & Custody (formerly Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services), where he served as Vice President – Senior Relationship Manager, Business Development, National Accounts. He also held Vice President roles with Fidelity Charitable Services and Fidelity Institutional Asset Management.

"I am thrilled to join the Fusion family at this dynamic point in the firm's growth," said John DiBenedetto, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships at Fusion Financial Partners. "There's tremendous opportunity for future development in a number of exciting areas, and I cannot wait to bring my own business acumen and passion for relationship building to the great work that the Fusion team produces."

Mr. DeBenedetto's hire comes shortly after Fusion Financial Partners announced the expansion of its suite of offerings for RIAs with the launch of its new Fusion Technology Solutions department, a joint venture partnership with Mirador, LLC, a leading provider of bespoke portfolio-performance reporting solutions.

About Fusion Financial Partners

Fusion Financial Partners (www.fusionfinancialpartners.com) is a premier consulting firm specialized in the area of transformative business consulting for RIAs. Fusion acts as an advocate, educator, tactical guide and negotiator for advisor teams and national organizations looking to enter or expand in the independent wealth management industry.

