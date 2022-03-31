Fusion Fresh: The New Fast and Fresh Gourmet Food on the Block

WESTLAKE, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Fresh is thrilled to bring a new take on fast and fresh gourmet breakfast and lunch options to the community of Westlake, offering healthy, mouthwatering menu items to tickle your taste buds and nurture your body. Located in the Westlake 7/11, Fresh Fusion mixes flavorful breakfast and lunch items with the convenience of grab-and-go dining for life on the go.

Fusion Fresh's mission is to provide healthy and delicious grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, and snack options that are fast, fresh, and made-to-order. Whether you're looking to start the workday off right with a filling yet healthy breakfast, or you want a scrumptious and nutritious lunch while running errands with the kids, Fusion Fresh offers a variety of options to satisfy your hunger. Whether you're picking up or dining on their cozy outdoor patio, you can expect friendly service in a welcoming atmosphere. Not only that, but they also offer fast and convenient online ordering for quick and easy pickup, as well as customizable catering options perfect for any event.

When it comes to their menu, Fusion Fresh does not disappoint! Their hefty breakfast menu includes classic breakfast favorites like croissant and biscuit sandwiches with all the classic fixin's, as well as healthier options like fruit-topped oatmeal. If you're needing a quick lunch, Fresh Fusion offers an appetizing selection of gourmet bites for every palate. In the mood for something healthy? You might try the Sweet Chili Chicken Bowl with brown rice and quinoa. If you're craving a burger, sandwich, or quesadilla, they have several delectable made-to-order grill options as well. There are so many tasty choices to choose from, you might have to order more than just one!

Learn more about how Fusion Fresh is changing the game when it comes to fast and fresh grab-and-go food options at https://www.fusionfresh.com/ .

About Fusion Fresh:

Fusion Fresh believes everyone deserves fresh, healthy, made-to-order meals that are nutritious, delicious, convenient, and affordable. They go above and beyond to make your entire dining experience a positive one, regardless of whether you're picking up a meal or dining in. What's more, they are focused on fresh food and never offer frozen or prepackaged foods. They pride themselves on providing friendly service and flavorful food for a truly memorable dining experience. Learn more at https://www.fusionfresh.com/ .

Contact:

Binod Chaudhary

[email protected]

561-727-8723

