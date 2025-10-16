Fusion Health Partners with Illinois Department of Human Services to Modernize Statewide Pharmacy System

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health, a leader in health technology solutions for movement-restricted communities, today announced a new contract with the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), marking a major step in the company's strategic expansion into the broader public health and hospital market.

Building on its proven success across correctional and behavioral health environments, Fusion is extending its expertise to support the state hospital system serving patients with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs. Under this multi-year agreement, Fusion will deploy its industry-leading CIPS Pharmacy Management System across 14 IDHS facilities—modernizing a decades-old legacy platform, streamlining pharmacy operations, and enhancing care for approximately 3,400 residents. This initiative underscores Fusion's commitment to improving healthcare delivery across all movement-restricted and publicly served populations through innovation, integration, and compassion-driven technology.

A Transformational Modernization Project

The project launches a comprehensive modernization to deploy Fusion's suite of pharmacy management solutions, including CIPS, CIPS Remote, and the sMARt platform, across the Illinois Department of Human Services' network of state-operated hospitals. The initiative, managed by the Office of Clinical Operations and Pharmacy Support (OCAPS) and its Bureau of Pharmacy and Clinical Support Services (BPCSS), replaces a decades-old combination of legacy pharmacy applications supporting the residential divisions of IDHS. It will deliver a secure, compliant, and interoperable platform that enhances operational efficiency, supports regulatory compliance, and enables advanced system integrations that were previously unattainable.

"We are honored to be selected by the Illinois Department of Human Services for this critical modernization project," said Bryan Jakovcic, President and CEO of Fusion Health. "Replacing a pharmacy system that has been in place for decades is a complex undertaking that speaks to the trust IDHS has placed in our technology and our team. We are committed to delivering a seamless transition and a powerful solution that will directly improve pharmacy services and patient safety for years to come."

Expertise in Complex, Secure Deployments

The implementation will involve a number of complex integrations with key state systems, including the Inpatient EHR, the Master Patient Index, and various pharmacy automation/dispensing machines, among other integrations. A central component of the project is the secure migration of ten years of patient medication data from the legacy platform. This process will be managed through a detailed analysis, mapping, and validation process to ensure the complete integrity of sensitive patient information. As with all its major projects, Fusion will leverage the secure Microsoft Azure Government Cloud environment to ensure the highest possible standards of security and compliance are met.

Fusion will be working in close collaboration with IDHS stakeholders to ensure a smooth and efficient rollout.

About Fusion Health

Fusion Health's clinical technologies connect people with information systems at thousands of facilities nationwide. We offer a portfolio of innovative, market-leading healthtech products, including electronic health records and pharmacy management solutions, that assist clinicians in making care decisions and aid organizations in managing the health of their populations.

Fusion solutions bridge gaps in healthcare access and nurture a collaborative, positive environment where healthcare thrives. Fusion equips providers in public safety and behavioral health settings, as well as other federal, state and local organizations, with an ecosystem of solutions they can use to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently to deliver highly effective care to patients. As a market leader in the healthtech space, we're driven by a vision of a future where our products contribute to a ripple effect of positive change within the broader public health landscape, where every individual, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality care. Visit https://www.fusionehr.com to learn more.

