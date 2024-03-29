Fusion Honored on SIA's 2024 Best Staffing Firms to Work For List

OMAHA, Neb., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts announced its 2024 Best Staffing Firms to Work For list this week, honoring Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion as a winner in the category of staffing firms with more than 500 employees.

SIA's Best Staffing Firms to Work For list is determined by the results of a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace measuring employee satisfaction, trust in leadership, and perks and benefits provided by the company.

"The people at Fusion are what makes this place so special and make us worthy of an award like Best Staffing Firms to Work For," said Fusion's President and CEO Corey Watton. "The team here is working hard to support healthcare professionals and medical facilities across the country, and we do that with a passion to improve the lives of everyone we touch."

Company culture and overall employee satisfaction are top priorities at Fusion. Fusion has also been named the 2024 Best Place to Work in Omaha, is Great Place to Work certified, and has been awarded two consecutive PEOPLE Companies That Care awards in 2023 and 2022, among other accolades.

Learn more about Fusion and the company's dedication to Refresh Healthcare at workwithfusion.com/our-company.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

