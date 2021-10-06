Fusion Marketplace Welcomes Atlas MedStaff as New Partner

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas MedStaff has joined Fusion Marketplace, and is continuing their commitment to give travelers a higher level of transparency and ease in the search for their next career choice.

"Adding Atlas MedStaff as the fifth agency on Fusion Marketplace is such a huge milestone for us," said Carrie Polak, Manager of Customer Success for Fusion Marketplace. "Just like Fusion, Atlas is dedicated to making the traveler experience positive at every turn. We're so excited for this partnership with their entire team!"

Fusion Marketplace launched February 10, 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies.

The team at Fusion Marketplace is dedicated to giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and less unknowns. They are able to use the one stop shop to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.

There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, but they have not always had full control over major career decisions. Fusion Marketplace is now leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.

To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

About Atlas MedStaff:

Atlas MedStaff isn't your average travel nurse staffing agency. Atlas, founded in 2012, is proud to be a certified Veteran-Owned company. Atlas is consistently recognized as both one of the fastest growing staffing companies in the country as well as one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Honesty, integrity, determination and pride aren't just buzz words we use because they look good on a wall. They are the values they live by and are evident in the work they do every day. Everyone at Atlas is focused on providing the ultimate experience for our traveling nurses.

