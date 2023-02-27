Fusion Medical Staffing Certified as 2023 Great Place to Work

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Fusion has been recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Fusion. This year, 93% of employees said Fusion is a great place to work – 36% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Our core purpose is to ensure everyone we touch has a better life, and a huge piece of that is making sure our employees are happy and fulfilled at every turn," said President and CEO Steve Koesters. "We use their feedback on this survey to continue adjusting and improving the employee experience."

When taking the anonymous survey, 95% of people said when you join the team at Fusion, you are made to feel welcome. One employee expressed how this is true to their experience in the anonymous survey.

"Two weeks after starting at Fusion, my dad passed away. Fusion was nothing short of amazing. I felt immediately right at home. There were constant check ins, flowers, and gift baskets," said the employee. "I've been made to feel special and important here, that my voice matters, and my ideas not only make sense but are great. They're there to celebrate all success and are there to catch you with any failures. This company and is nothing short of amazing."

Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Fusion is hiring in several departments. Learn more about how you can help "ensure everyone we touch has a better life," by visiting fusionmedstaff.com/careers.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

