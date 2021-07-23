Fusion NFT Blockchain Company Coinllectibles (OTC: COSG) Acquires More than HKD 10,000,000 of Collectibles from Dr. Herbert Lee

HONG KONG, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fusion NFT™️ blockchain company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), has announced its acquisition of collectibles from Dr. Herbert Lee at an aggregate value of more than HKD 10 million, which will be minted into Fusion NFTs™️.

The minted Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ will each contain a smart contract that unequivocally describes the ownership of, and the rights in, the collectible.

The collectibles are from Dr. Herbert Lee's private collection, which reflects his interests in arts and collectibles all over the world including China. They will be minted into Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ after the acquisition.

At the request of the buyer, each of these collectibles may be exhibited in Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT-art gallery at the Victoria Dockside, home also to K11 Musea, one of the most prestigious art real-estate in Hong Kong. For pre-purchase inquiries on these Fusion NFTs™️, please visit Coinllectibles™️ website . In addition, Coinllectibles™ will also cooperate with the world's leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx, in the Fusion NFTs™️ field in the near future.

"We are truly honoured by Dr Lee's decision to entrust us with these precious porcelains from his private collection." Said Toby O'Connor, the CEO of Coinllectibles™️. "We hope our professonalism in handling the entire process will lead to more acquisitions, which will help Coinllectibles™️ build a diverse portfolio of both historical and modern art, to be minted into Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️." Added Toby.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

