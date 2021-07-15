Fusion NFT™️ Company Coinllectibles™️ Plans to Acquire Talk+ - World's First Blockchain Instant Messaging App

HONG KONG, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), the Fusion NFT™️ company, has announced on 15th Jul 2021 plans to acquire Talk+, the world's first instant messaging mobile app which incorporates a multi-cryptocurrency wallet functionality, at a valuation price expected to be above HKD 150 million.

Combining instant messaging function with a cryptocurrency wallet, Talk+ enables users to conduct crypto transactions as easily as just sending a message to the other party. The app guarantees a high level of data protection to its users through encryption of its messages. This ensures no third party will have access to the conversations including Talk+. The app also has a function that allows for the removal of sent messages even after they have been received by the other party. Development has already begun to facilitate the transfer of Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ through the app.

As the world's only publicly traded Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️ is disrupting the arts and collectibles industry with blockchain technology, through their proprietary Fusion NFTs™️. Coinllectibles™️ has recently attracted international attention after they announced multiple partnerships with renowned artists and a luxury watch brand, including Marvel's graphic artist Bosslogic and sapphire watch movement manufacturer Quinting, to mint crossover Fusion NFTs™️.

Widely recognized as "Son of the Star", Talk+'s founder Stark Chan is a young inventor in Hong Kong who had an asteroid named after him by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after winning a competition with a domestic security robot he invented in 2003. Stark was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) by the Hong Kong Government in 2016. His company Bull.B Tech has created multiple successful products including Talk+ over the years, bringing better convenience to the society through science.

"We are very excited about this acquisition as there are huge synergies between Coinllectibles™️ and Talk+. Acquiring Talk+ will allow interested collectors who are not familiar with the crypto space to conveniently and confidently buy our Fusion NFTs™️," said Dr Herbert Lee, the Founder of Coinllectibles™️.

Stark Chan is delighted to collaborate with Coinllectibles™️ to advance Blockchain Technology. "There is a growing need for blockchain applications to solve real world problems, with NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) taking the headline this year. I hope to make blockchain available to everyone with more user-friendly and popular applications," added Stark.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About TALK+

"TALK+" is Hong Kong's first instant messaging app with a cryptocurrency wallet, allowing crypto transactions between users while communicating with each other.

It is a cross platform, end-to-end encrypted, instant messaging application ("app") incorporated with features of a cryptocurrency wallet, created by Stark Chan, BBS, founder of Bull.b Tech. The app guarantees a high level of data protection to its users. It ensures no third party will have access to the conversations exchanged and allows the removal of sent messages even after they have been received on the other end.

"TALK+" wallet supports 12 cryptocurrencies. Users can efficiently and accurately transfer cryptocurrency to people they know and/or are communicating with through the app without any limitation of time and space.

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.