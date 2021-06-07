Fusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Isabelle Dussault, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President, Research

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Isabelle Dussault, Ph.D. as senior vice president, research.

"Isabelle brings deep oncology research experience, including antibody-drug conjugate, biomarker and immuno-oncology expertise, to our team and we are pleased to welcome her," said Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. "Fusion's research capabilities are a core pillar of our platform. We look forward to Isabelle's contributions to expanding our pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals in early development and continuing to grow and leverage our leadership in understanding the biology of targeted alpha therapies."

Dr. Dussault was most recently global head of clinical biomarker strategy at EMD Serono, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, where she oversaw clinical biomarker strategy for the entire portfolio. Prior to that, she was director of oncology research, tumor micro-environment and immuno-oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb following her role as a director of oncology research for Merck and Amgen. Dr. Dussault holds Ph.D. and B.Sc. degrees from McGill University.



Inducement Equity Awards

Fusion's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved a grant of stock options to Dr. Dussault to purchase 132,000 of Fusion's common shares. Each option was granted as an inducement equity award outside Fusion's 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to Dr. Dussault's acceptance of employment with Fusion. Each option grant has an exercise price equal to the closing price of Fusion's common shares on June 8, 2021. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and monthly thereafter, subject to Dr. Dussault's continued service with Fusion through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform which includes internal research and development capabilities, manufacturing and supply chain expertise, and the Company's proprietary Fast-Clear™ linker technology.

