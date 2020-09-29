Fusion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Maria Stahl as Chief Legal Officer

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Maria Stahl as chief legal officer.

"Maria brings to Fusion a breadth of legal and operational experience within the biopharmaceutical industry which will be invaluable during this pivotal phase of our company's growth," said Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. "Maria will provide important strategic guidance and legal counsel as we advance our lead candidate and seek to expand our development pipeline. We are excited to welcome her to Fusion's leadership team."

Prior to joining Fusion, Ms. Stahl held executive leadership roles at Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, including chief business officer and general counsel. Before joining Tetraphase, Ms. Stahl was the senior vice president, general counsel of Idenix Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Stahl began her career with the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP. Ms. Stahl holds a bachelor of arts from Providence College and a juris doctorate from Yale Law School.

"Fusion has an opportunity to capitalize on a platform technology and deep radiopharmaceutical expertise during a time of significant momentum in the space," said Ms. Stahl. "I am excited to join the team and look forward to working towards our goal to deliver novel cancer therapies to patients."

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.