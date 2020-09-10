Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in a "fireside chat" presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00am EDT. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer John Crowley, and Chief Medical Officer James O'Leary, M.D.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.  

About Fusion
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

