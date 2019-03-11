Fusion Postpones Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call In Order to Complete 2018 Audit

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced that it is postponing its earnings call, which was originally scheduled for March 14, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET, as the Company has not yet completed its audit process. The Company will issue a press release announcing the new date.

Due to the size and structure of the Company's acquisition of Birch Communications in May 2018, Fusion became subject to significant additional financial reporting and internal control obligations in 2018 under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. 2018 is also the first year for which the former Birch and MegaPath businesses have been subject to public company audit following their combination with Fusion. These conditions have required the Company's auditors to undertake additional procedures in order to conclude their audit process for 2018.

Fusion continues to work diligently with its auditors to finalize the audit process in a timely manner and expects to reschedule its financial results conference call before the end of March.

