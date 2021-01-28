Fusion PPE Lowers Pricing of N95, KN95 and other High-filtration Masks to Support President Biden's 100-day Challenge and Doctors' Recommendations to Upgrade Masks to Stop Pandemic

Fusion PPE, a leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE) since March 2020, offers multiple N95 masks including the NIOSH and CDC approved USA-made N95 respirator from Protective Health Gear (PHG) and the BYD Particulate Respirator through Dream Medical Group. Fusion PPE's PHG 5160 and BYD N95 Particulate Respirator DE2322 are on the CDC's list of NIOSH-Approved N95 Particulate Filtering Facepiece Respirators . The company also offers authentic KN95s and other high-filtration masks.

"Our goal has been to safeguard individuals and organizations from the novel coronavirus. Given the newest research, federal advocacy, and new COVID-19 strains, we immediately adjusted our pricing on all medical grade masks and other critical PPE to ensure the expert recommendations to upgrade masks and continue use of all safety products is affordable to the general public," said Mark Rubino, Founder and President, Fusion PPE.

Fusion PPE's medical grade masks come in quantities as low as 5 and are sold in various amounts as well as in bulk. They are in-stock and ready to ship by ordering online at www.FusionPPE.com or by calling 1-800-991-5977. The company delivers genuine PPE to a growing consumer clientele, front liners, hospital workers, business owners, schools, and major league sports teams.

About Fusion PPE

Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. To help safeguard individuals and organizations from the spread of COVID-19, Fusion PPE is a one-stop-shop for authentic PPE and coronavirus testing including Pool Testing, Viral (PCR), and Antibody Tests. More information is available at 1-800-991-5977 and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Fusion Healthcare Solutions

Related Links

fusionppe.com

