Fusion Promotional Marketing Predicts Increased Entertainment Marketing Opportunities for 2018 and Plans for 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Promotional Marketing, a leading promotional marketing agency in the U.S. that facilitates joint promotions between studios and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands – shopper marketing - predicts that successful joint promotions will exponentially increase throughout the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. Cross-promoting a theatrical or home entertainment release with a strong consumer product at retail can create excitement and increased demand, along with incremental sales for both partners.

"It's a win-win," commented Karen Hill, CEO of Fusion Promotional Marketing. The studios try to find unique and different ways to promote their movie releases. CPG brand and category managers are always looking to differentiate their promotions and gain incremental display opportunities. "By working with Fusion Promotional Marketing to creatively develop programs and promotions specifically designed to target shoppers in national grocery and mass merchandiser retailers, brands can reach new consumers and studios can put a different marketing twist on their outreach. The success has been tremendous and continues to grow with new, potential partners showing interest. These promotions can generate triple digit increases in sales. The key is to identify the right partners with the right release," she stated.

From movie releases like Transformers, Justice League and Despicable Me to strong CPG brands such as Pop Secret, Hershey and Perky Jerky, studios and brands have recognized the value of entertainment shopper marketing cross-promotions. Results of the most recent 2018 campaign created by Fusion Promotional Marketing partnered Pitch Perfect 3 with Chex Mix and Bugles, delivering incremental display, advertising support and point-of-purchase for General Mills. "Yes, digital promotions work, but when the consumer can see, feel and touch a product, greater spontaneity can result in an impulse purchase," Mrs. Hill concluded. More blockbuster programs will be implemented in 2018 and plans are being finalized for early 2019, as shopper marketing becomes an integral part of traditional and digital consumer marketing plans.

About Fusion Promotional Marketing

Fusion Promotional Marketing is a national promotional marketing agency based in San Clemente, California. The agency specializes in creating shopper marketing promotions by facilitating partnerships between studios (theatrical, home entertainment releases, etc.) and events with consumer brand partners. From concept development and branding collaboration through implementation, these cross-promotional programs are executed in national grocery and mass merchandiser retailers. Delivered through incremental displays and promoted through in-store point of purchase, digital and social consumer advertising, these national shopper-marketing promotions create consumer engagement, while leveraging partnerships for retail exposure to drive sales. Founded in 2006, Fusion has executed over 400 promotions for major and independent film studios and major national consumer brands. For more information, visit FusionPromos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.



