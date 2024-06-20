OMAHA, Neb., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion earned its seventh Inc. Best Workplaces Award, an honor given to companies committed to employee engagement and with teams willing to go above and beyond.

Fusion Recognized for Outstanding Workplace Environment, Among Highest-Scoring Businesses in America

"All of the credit for this achievement goes to our team members," said Fusion President and CEO Corey Watton, "The Inc. Best Workplaces Award is known for recognizing companies that prioritize their employees while being dedicated to creating a culture that allows them to operate as a true team. Fusion knows that's what's important – supporting each other so we can improve the lives of everyone we touch."

Participating companies surveyed their employees, whose responses were used to determine the company's ranking. Fusion's results showed nearly 90% of employees said they feel engaged in their workplace.

"Fusion is a great company to be part of. The employee culture and engaging with everyone each day is top notch. Learning new things and being able to collaborate with people at the company provides joy and is something I love being part of!"

"I know I'm contributing to something bigger to me. I believe my work and I are treated with respect and dignity. It's fun, and the work gets done!"

"I have never before worked at a company where I truly enjoy what I do, who I work with, and how the company is ran. This place is just the best."

Fusion holds an Inc. Best in Business Award and eight consecutive Inc. 5000 placings. Learn more about Fusion's dedication to refreshing healthcare at workwithfusion.com.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

4025755625

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion