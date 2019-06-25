Fusion Robotics™ Closes Financing to Advance Spinal Robotics Platforms

BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Robotics™ today announced the closing of a financing round for an undisclosed amount with lead investment by Alex Lukianov (Lukpartners, LLC) and Kevin Foley, MD. The proceeds will be used to ready the company's spinal robotics platform to obtain regulatory clearance and to prepare for commercialization.

Fusion Robotics, LLC

The platform is an integration of technologies from Interventional Systems (Wattens, Austria) and Practical Navigation, LLC (Boulder, CO). Fusion Robotics' CEO Brad Clayton, says, "The Fusion Robotics platform has a small footprint and is simple, cost-effective and scalable" which differentiates the system from other spinal robots currently on the market and in the immediate-term product pipeline.

"Fusion Robotics will create opportunities for wide-scale adoption of robotics in spine surgery - both in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC's) - by addressing constraints related to practicality and cost. We see tremendous potential and are excited to bring this technology to the global spine market," said Alex Lukianov, who will hold the role of Chairman of the Board for Fusion Robotics, LLC.

About Fusion Robotics, LLC:

Fusion Robotics, LLC is a medical device manufacturer focused on the research, development and commercialization of robotics technologies for spinal surgical applications. The Company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Contact information:

info@fusionroboticsUSA.com

www.fusionroboticsUSA.com

About Interventional Systems / iSYS Medizintechnik GmbH:

Interventional Systems, founded in 2010 and located in Austria, is focused on development, engineering and clinical integration of value-based robotic solution for various clinical applications.

Contact information:

info@interventional-systems.com

www.interventional-systems.com

SOURCE Fusion Robotics

