FUSION SPORT OFFICIALLY REBRANDS TO SMARTABASE

Smartabase is a global leader in human performance optimization software for elite sports and military organizations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Sport, an established global leader in tracking, analyzing and optimizing human performance, today announced that it officially changed its name to Smartabase. This rebrand is part of a multiyear effort to transform Smartabase's business, technology platform, and the human performance optimization discipline.

"Changing the company name to match the name of our product, Smartabase, made sense from every angle," said Fusion Sport co-founder and CEO, Dr. Markus Deutsch. "With the progress we've made in organizational maturity, strength of the platform, and our expansion into military, public safety, research, and health care, the name 'Fusion Sport' didn't represent the wide scope of the people and industries we serve."

The company also believes the name change will bring clarity to the market. "We listened closely to our clients and partners and realized something interesting: many of them already referred to us as 'Smartabase', the platform they know and love that powers their decisions every day," said Dave Grant, Chief Commercial Officer.

Smartabase's rapid expansion beyond sports and into new markets like the military drove the decision to rebrand. Smartabase expects a 100% increase in 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue compared to last year, and their continued role as a pioneer in the human performance industry was recently recognized with three major industry accolades.

"Starting today, we are Smartabase, the premier human performance optimization platform. While we operate under this new banner, our ambitions haven't changed," said Deutsch. "We have several exciting product and company announcements this year and will be growing our global team, most notably in the US, UK, and Europe."

About Smartabase

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London, Smartabase is a global leader in using data to optimize human performance. As a performance and analytics platform, Smartabase is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world's highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organizations. For more information, visit smartabase.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wendy Artman

GroundFloor Media

[email protected]

920-819-8968

SOURCE Fusion Sport