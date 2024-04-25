Fusion Technology LLC awarded $159.8M Contract to support FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Technology (Fusion), a leader in Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Practices, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded a new five-year contract valued at $159.8M. The FBI Agility with SAFe Teams (FAST) Law Enforcement Support Services contract will support the FBI with Agile practitioners that will define, build, test, and deliver across mission critical systems, including:

The National Data Exchange (N-DEx) system: Provides agencies with an investigative tool to search, link, analyze, and share criminal justice information

Law Enforcement Online (LEO) System: An information sharing platform for the communication and sharing of information between local, state, tribal, federal, foreign, and international criminal justice agencies

Crime Data (CD): Comprised of multiple applications which generate reliable statistics for use in law enforcement

The Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP): Used by federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to gain access to CJIS services in one centralized location.

"We are excited to leverage our 17-year commitment to CJIS and the West Virginia GovCon community to establish an innovative, fully remote, national program of software developers, product owners and scrum masters." Todd Morris, Fusion's CEO.

The contract award adds to the series of growth-related news from Fusion, including contract wins with the Air Force, Homeland Security, and global support to the Department of State.

"This is a transformative contract award for Fusion. We look forward to our continued growth across the National Security Sphere" said Eli Hammerman, CGO for Fusion.

About Fusion Technology

Fusion Technology LLC, an SBA-certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) with all five GSA MAS HACS SINs, provides comprehensive Information Technology (IT) services and solutions to mission-critical United States Government programs. Fusion provides a broad range of high-quality services and specialized capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud development, biometric integration, and Agile software development. For 17 years, Fusion has supported the FBI, Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of State, Homeland Security, and other Federal and State agencies. Fusion has several quality and delivery certifications. To learn more about these certifications and the company, visit us at https://www.fusiontechnology-llc.com/about.

