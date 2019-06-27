Fusion Wins $3.1 Million, Three Year Agreement to Provide Single Source Solutions to Major Surveillance and Security Company

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion (OTC-MKTS: FSNNQ), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that it has signed an agreement to provide integrated communications and network solutions for a major provider of surveillance and security services serving the logistics industry.

The company, which provides global IT services in addition to its surveillance and security solutions, was searching for a partner to provide fully integrated and redundant solutions backed by strong and comprehensive Service Level Guarantees (SLA's). A slow or interrupted connection could mean an unacceptable breach of security, which the enterprise was looking to avoid. Deploying additional resources to address such a deficit presented a major challenge to the enterprise that needed to be overcome. The company cited Fusion's SLA's with guaranteed uptime for ensuring the kind of reliability and service excellence that is the hallmark of its business.

The company further cited Fusion's ability to provide comprehensive, integrated reporting and consolidated billing for its expansive and growing multi-location network. Fusion's dedicated project management and the responsiveness and expertise of Fusion's experienced technology team were additional reasons for the company's selection. The company expects to add additional cloud-based Fusion solutions over the term of its agreement.

"We are delighted to partner with this major IT and security company to deliver the always-available, always-on services that are so vital to its success. This company places a high value on securing its service environment to ensure the highest standards of service quality, reliability and support, and we are pleased to meet and exceed the company's expectations as we plan together for its future growth," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer.

