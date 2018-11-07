Fusion Worldwide Expands International Footprint

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Worldwide, the leading open market electronic components distributor, today announced significant international expansion to meet the needs of its global clientele. The distributor has expanded its operations in Singapore, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and the U.S., opened a new office in Munich and a new warehouse in Amsterdam.

The expansion comes as the demand for electronic components continues to skyrocket. The distributor's focus on quality led to an investment in new equipment for quality hubs including new Keyence scopes and in-house solderability testing. The new equipment will enhance its global warehouse operations, including its new warehouse in Amsterdam and newly expanded warehouse in the United States and Hong Kong. Quality is what sets Fusion Worldwide apart, making its way into every step of the sourcing operation.

As the need for electronics in industries such as computing, automotive, industrial and telecom grows, global companies turn to distributors like Fusion Worldwide to source electronic components to keep production lines running. In an era of extreme demand, Fusion helps smooth inefficiencies in the global supply chain including shortages, end of life products and obsolescence.

To celebrate growth, Fusion will participate at electronica, the trade fair for components, systems and applications in electronics on November 13-16, 2018, in Munich. The distributor will be on site at Hall C5, #117, welcoming customers, prospects and partners to learn about the innovative ways Fusion sources, stocks and delivers electronic components and finished goods.

"Munich's electronica tradeshow is all about our global customers," said Paul Romano, COO of Fusion Worldwide. "With an unprecedented MLCC shortage that may last through 2021, among many others, our presence at electronica will prepare and inform customers and prospects about what to expect and how to best develop strategies to mitigate the shortages. This year, our booth will be a critical touchpoint for setting up inimitable global sourcing in 2019 and beyond."

For more information or to schedule an appointment at electronica, visit fusionww.com or email info@fusionww.com.

