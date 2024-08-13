Fusion3 Partners with SMLA to Bring Innovative ServiceNow Certification Program to Vocational Students

Participants will have the chance to earn college credits and multiple ServiceNow certifications through intensive coursework led by Fusion3 team

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion3 Consulting, a leading technology and implementation partner within the ServiceNow ecosystem , is teaming up with St. Michael's Learning Academy (SMLA), a cutting-edge private, vocational school to offer a unique ServiceNow Certification Program, focusing on essential and sought-after career and technical skills. Through this pilot initiative, students will be able to earn college credit, experiential learning opportunities, and multiple certifications to boost their professional prospects.

"Training is the bridge between education and real-world application. Our partnership with F3, SMLA, and Brazosport Community College combines academic excellence with industry-specific training, creating a comprehensive workforce development program. This collaboration ensures that students not only gain knowledge but also acquire the specialized skills necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market," said Christine Aboud, President and Co-Founder of SMLA. "Together, we're setting a new standard for preparing individuals to excel in the ServiceNow industry and beyond."

The pilot program will offer four different virtual certification courses including Introduction to ServiceNow, ServiceNow Fundamentals, Platform Implementation, and ServiceNow Integrated Risk Management. Initial course offerings will run from October 21 through November 15.

This multifaceted curriculum provides students with academic credits and hands-on training to maximize their college experience. Upon completion, graduates will have earned the Certified System Administrator certification (CSA), the Certified Implementation Specialist certification, ServiceNow Micro-Certifications in specialized areas, and 3 college credit hours, unlocking opportunities for roles such as ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialists, Support Specialists, Administrators, Application Specialists, Application Developers, ServiceNow Consultants and Business Process Consultants, Business Analysts, or Project Managers.

Students will gain hands-on experience working alongside industry experts as they collaborate with Fusion3's Principal Solution Architect, Lanre Elujoba, and Principal Business Process Consultant, Kevin Frost. Elujoba, a seasoned expert with over a decade of designing and implementing ServiceNow GRC solutions, and Frost, a former ServiceNow customer and product owner with extensive experience transforming organizations, will provide invaluable mentorship as students prepare for successful careers in the IT industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with SMLA to address the critical IT skills gap within the ServiceNow ecosystem. By combining Fusion3's industry expertise with SMLA's proven track record in education and academia, we're creating an experiential learning program that will empower the next generation of IT professionals," said Melissa Bouchard, the CEO of Fusion3. "This partnership is a game-changer for organizations facing a critical shortage of skilled IT talent in the rapidly growing ServiceNow market."

Certifications have been a cornerstone of the tech community for a long time. They provide professionals with verified proof of their expertise and offer potential employers a concrete way to assess a candidate's skills. Official vendor-issued certifications are particularly valuable for those working in the ServiceNow ecosystem. In fact, according to a worldwide survey of ServiceNow professionals, certifications boosted employee salaries by 31%. However, with evolving technology and qualifications, 70% of hiring managers believe there is an IT skills gap in the ServiceNow eco-system.

The curriculum at SMLA is tailored for those in career transition, offering coursework to help students prepare for placement within the job market. Students acquire and refine their transferable skills by gaining practical knowledge of industry trends and real-life scenarios, giving them an edge for re-entry into the workforce. For the past decade, SMLA has provided a blueprint for success, with offerings like the SAP Veterans to Work Program, which provides scholarships, training, and certifications for active duty soldiers getting ready to transition from the military to civilian life.

To learn more about the ServiceNow curriculum and upcoming information sessions, click here .

About SMLA

Founded in 2007, St. Michael's Learning Academy is a private, for-profit school, located in Houston Texas, co-owned and operated by Zack Zakhem and Christine Aboud. SMLA provides a nucleus for offering professional programs and individual courses required for professional expertise in an ever-changing, complex society, including the business and medical industries. SMLA provides its students a high-quality education with placement and networking assistance in selecting a career and meeting job-placement requirements, as well as continuing education for working professionals.

About Fusion 3

Founded in 2019, Fusion3 is a technology consulting and implementation partner that brings organizations from managing their business within email and disjointed systems into a unified platform. With a team of experts, Fusion3 builds trusted partnerships by demonstrating technical competency, project leadership, and a flexible support model. Fusion3 focuses on various operational areas such Business Continuity Management, Policy Management, Compliance Management, Risk Management, Audit Management, Legal Service Delivery Management and Vendor Risk Management within the ServiceNow platform.

