Fusion92 Adds Kevin Dean to Roster as Executive Vice President of Data Partnerships

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion92 , a leading Marketing Transformation Partner, announces today the appointment of Kevin Dean as executive vice president of Data Partnerships, a newly established role within the company. Dean brings a wealth of experience to Fusion92, having previously served as president and general manager (targeting North America) at Experian. In his new role at Fusion92, Dean will spearhead the development and enhancement of data products, identify opportunities for platform integration and support brand growth and marketing initiatives for client partners.

"Data and analytics continue to be the backbone of our innovative offering. Kevin has extensive experience in the field and was a natural cultural fit for our team," said Matt Murphy, founder and chief executive officer at Fusion92. "We're excited to have Kevin here to help us build out and package our data assets as part of our robust suite of products and end-to-end marketing offering. Kevin has a storied history of growing data departments and scaling businesses, and we know he will help us continue to evolve to meet and exceed client data needs."

In addition to his leadership with Experian, Dean served as chief strategy officer at AnalyticsIQ, a pioneering data company that integrates cognitive psychology with data science and chief operating officer at Infutor Data Solutions, a top-tier consumer identity management platform acquired by Verisk. Dean has repeatedly demonstrated improved marketing results for organizations by providing data and insight into who people are, what they do and most importantly, the "why" behind the decisions they make every day. Dean's expansive career has focused on accuracy and efficiency in the data industry, growing businesses and providing top experiences for clients and customers.

"Fusion92 is a leader in data product development. Having served in leadership roles within some of the nation's largest data organizations, I am truly impressed not only by how rapidly Fusion92 is growing in this field but also by their ability to seamlessly unify audiences, execute cross-channel targeting and integrate platform-agnostic solutions that drive brand growth for clients," said Dean. "It's rare for a marketing and consulting company to also hold patents and develop real-world product solutions that address the most challenging problems enterprises face. I look forward to bringing my deep data experience in the market to serve both Fusion92 and their growing client roster."

Dean serves on multiple boards, including HealthWise Data, Analytic-Marketing, Paul J. Ford & Company and the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Illinois Chapter. Dean will report to Dave Nugent, Executive Vice President, Data & Analytics.

Fusion92 has grown its data and analytics offering steadily through the past year, with the announcement of its strategic collaboration with Experian to enhance audience development, as well as the introductions of DAX, an intelligent, data-driven content, media and marketing operations engine; NoMi, an audience-targeting and conversion solution; and DIOS, an AI SaaS platform with world-class data and custom modeling on demand, delivering high-performance audiences in moments, not months.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Marketing Transformation Partner that helps innovatively solve business challenges, delivering exponential returns for brands. The firm fuels business transformation in today's digital economy by uncovering unique unified audiences, imagining unexpected solutions and seamlessly integrating across its end-to-end marketing products and services. The independent, Chicago-based firm with hubs in Detroit, Austin and Denver is backed by Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners and is committed to an equitable, inclusive workplace that drives positive impact in our global community. Learn more at Fusion92.com .

