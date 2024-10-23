Fusion92 Appoints Danielle Aldrich as Chief Client Officer to Lead Marketing and Consulting Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion92 , a leading marketing transformation partner, has hired Danielle Aldrich as chief client officer (CCO). Danielle brings over 27 years of industry experience and has worked with top brands like American Airlines, Burger King, Old Navy, Fruit of the Loom, Hershey and Hotels.com. In her new role, Danielle will be tasked with building and maintaining strong client relationships and delivering consistent value across all marketing touchpoints. This strategic hire underscores Fusion92's commitment to bringing significant real-world results to its clients, with a focus around digital, data and consulting.

Danielle Aldrich, Chief Client Officer, Fusion92

"As we look to build on our 25-year legacy, Danielle's proven track record of providing results not only for clients but for the broader business makes her an incredibly strong addition to our team," said Matt Murphy, founder and chief executive officer at Fusion92. "Her leadership, insight and strategic acumen arrive at the perfect time as we continue to grow our robust solutions offering, and we are confident that she will help the firm continue to deliver exceptional value to our client roster."

Danielle most recently served as senior vice president, business development at digital agency Organic, part of Omnicom. During her tenure there, she led the agency to achieve a peak 75% pitch win rate. Prior to joining Organic, she spent 16 years at Crispin Porter & Bogusky (now Crispin), culminating in a role as president at CP+B West. While there, she managed multiple leadership transitions while boosting YOY revenue by over 40%.

"Fusion92's unique approach to solving client's complex business challenges is truly a breath of fresh air," said Danielle. "Having experienced so much change in the marketing, advertising and creative industries, I'm excited to join this forward-thinking team in breaking through the legacy ways of working that limit our industry. I look forward to working with Matt and the rest of leadership to provide Fusion92 clients with integrated, business-first partnerships that truly move their business."

Throughout her career, Danielle's passion for combining brand strategy and performance metrics has resulted in award-winning campaigns, including the Burger King "King," "Subservient Chicken" and "Whopper Freakout" campaigns, as well as Hotels.com's "Captain Obvious" and the launch of Red Bull in the US. She has won over 200 creative awards including a Cannes Lion Grand Prix and a Grand Effie.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Marketing Transformation Partner that helps innovatively solve business challenges, delivering exponential returns for brands. The firm fuels business transformation in today's digital economy by uncovering unique unified audiences, imagining unexpected solutions and seamlessly integrating across its end-to-end marketing products and services. The independent, Chicago-based firm with hubs in Detroit, Austin and Denver is backed by Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners and is committed to an equitable, inclusive workplace that drives positive impact in our global community. Learn more at Fusion92.com .

