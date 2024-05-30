Fusion92 Celebrates 25 Years of Marketing Innovation

Unveils Bold Brand Refresh To Challenge Industry Giants

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Fusion92 celebrates 25 years as a pioneer of Marketing Transformation. Since its inception in 1999, Fusion92 has been at the forefront of innovative marketing solutions, collaborating with iconic brands like ADM, AT&T, Bosch, Fiserv, Ford (Direct), H&R Block, Intuit, Kelly Services, Mazda, McDonald's, Mercedes-Benz (Financial Services), O'Reilly Auto Parts, Staples, Univision and more. The firm consistently uses innovative technologies, data and integrated digital marketing strategies to improve customer experiences, boost efficiency and drive growth.

Fusion92 celebrates 25 years of marketing transformation

To commemorate this milestone, Fusion92 has unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh, which can be explored at fusion92.com. This rebranding symbolizes Fusion92's evolution from a digital-era startup to a forward-thinking leader ready to shape the future of marketing for major brands aiming for significant growth.

"It's fitting that along with our brand refresh, we've relocated our headquarters to the iconic Chicago Merchandise Mart, an emblem of innovation," stated founder and CEO Matt Murphy. "As we celebrate our silver anniversary, Fusion92 is thrilled to continue creating business growth solutions as well as continuing to host our innovation-focused thought leadership platform, the Future Series, in this inspiring new space."

Under the visionary leadership of Murphy, Fusion92 has grown to a best-in-class team of 275 marketers, technologists, data scientists, strategists, creatives, media experts and product authorities. Over 25 years, Fusion92 has acquired several companies, won dozens of awards across various categories, secured 15 patents, launched multiple data-driven proprietary platforms and products, become a strategic collaborator of Experian's — allowing powerful audience targeting solutions — and developed an AI "nerve center" for its media operations, all to help client partners achieve exponential growth.

Since the beginning, Fusion92 has stood out from traditional agencies. While it offers a full range of marketing services, its strength lies in unique, data-driven technology and product solutions that connect different parts of the consumer journey. Its innovative approach to integrating and optimizing marketing strategies is why many large brands have chosen to replace multiple agencies with Fusion92. This consolidation helps brands optimize their marketing spend and achieve better results.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Marketing Transformation Partner that helps innovatively solve business challenges, delivering exponential returns for brands. The firm fuels business transformation in today's digital economy by uncovering unique unified audiences, imagining unexpected solutions and seamlessly integrating across its end-to-end marketing products and services. The independent, Chicago-based firm with hubs in Detroit, Austin and Denver is backed by Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners and is committed to an equitable, inclusive workplace that drives positive impact in our global community. Learn more at Fusion92.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion92