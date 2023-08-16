Fusion92 Named Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation®

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion92, a Chicago-based marketing transformation company with additional hubs in Detroit, Austin and Denver, has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation®. The program recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resources practices and commitment to employees.

"Being recognized as one of the best in the nation is a tremendous honor, and we are thrilled that our continued efforts to be a people-first organization are being recognized," said Doug Dome, president of Fusion92. "Fostering a culture and environment where employees can thrive while continuing to bring innovation to all we do is a top priority."

It is the first time that Fusion92 has earned the national honor, following six consecutive years of being recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago. The recognition comes during a significant period of growth for the firm, following the acquisition of three companies over the past 16 months, the expansion of its end-to-end products and solutions and the welcoming of additional team members to fuel award-winning work.

The 2023 Summer National winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm that reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. Detailed information was collected from anonymous surveys submitted by each company's employees, covering areas related to benefits, education and development, work-life balance, engagement and retention, employee solutions, diversity, equity and inclusion and other initiatives.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, as well as those companies that continue to make the list, are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About Fusion92
Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Marketing Transformation Partner that helps innovatively solve business challenges, delivering exponential returns for brands. The firm fuels business transformation in today's digital economy by imagining unexpected solutions and seamlessly integrating across its end-to-end marketing products and services. The independent, Chicago-based firm with additional hubs in Detroit, Austin and Denver is backed by Serata Capital Partners and Landon Capital Partners and is committed to a diverse, equitable, inclusive workplace that drives positive impact in our global community. Learn more at Fusion92.com

About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that leads to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

