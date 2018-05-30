Fusion92 Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

"Everyone at Fusion92 is extremely appreciative of this recognition," said Fusion92 Founder and CEO Matt Murphy. "Our goal is to consistently deliver innovative, value-building solutions to our clients, and we recognize how important employee engagement is to achieving that goal. The agency strives to hire and retain the best talent in the marketplace."

To be considered in such a competition is an honor for any business. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For "identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more," according to the organization.

"Fusion92 is committed to a values-based culture supported by strategic physical and psychological environmental elements," said Fusion92 President Doug Dome. "Our distinctive culture provides for the agency's aggressive current and future growth."

The selected companies will be honored on Friday, July 27, 2018, at a luncheon and awards presentation at the Drury Lane Conference Center in Oakbrook Terrace. At the event, the selected companies will be in the running to receive 13 additional elite awards. An overall winner will be presented with a Best of the Best Overall award. The event will be emceed by Judy Hsu, ABC 7 Chicago News, and Pat Cassidy, WBBM AM News Radio.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation agency that focuses on helping growth-stage and FORTUNE 500 companies across a number of industries including financial services, CPG, telecommunications and automotive. As a full-service agency, Fusion92 partners with its clients on consumer engagements that span both traditional and digital media, leveraging our talents in user experience, design, technology and media. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com.

About Best and Brightest to Work For

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco Bay Area, in addition to a national program. Nominations are now being accepted. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

