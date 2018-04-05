Fusion92 Promotes Two Senior Leadership Team Members

Beckley served previously as Vice President of Innovation. The promotion underscores not only Beckley's contributions to the company, which include multiple patents, but also Fusion92's position as a marketing innovation agency. "Jake has been a cornerstone to our business since we started working together many years ago," said Fusion92 CEO Matt Murphy.

Also promoted was John Geletka, who now serves in the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Agency Services. Geletka joined Fusion92 in August 2017 as Vice President of Digital and has, among other contributions, been instrumental in building out the company's UX and project management teams.

In his new role, Geletka will be taking full advantage of his strong multidisciplinary background, overseeing Fusion92's creative, tech, project management, UX and client delivery departments. "John represents a unique blend of technical, creative and business acumen, which made rolling up these teams to him an obvious move," said Murphy.

"Jake and John personify the unique combination of data-driven expertise and innovative thinking enlightened marketers and modern marketing agencies so desperately seek," said Fusion92 President Doug Dome. Beckley and Geletka will continue to report to Dome in their new roles.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation agency that focuses on helping growth-stage and FORTUNE 500 companies across a number of industries including financial services, CPG, telecommunications and automotive. As a full-service agency, Fusion92 partners with its clients on consumer engagements that span both traditional and digital media, leveraging our talents in user experience, design, technology and media. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com.

