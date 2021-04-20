Fusion92 Takes on Investment Partners to Fund Acquisitions and Fuel Organic Growth Tweet this

"Our partnership with SCP will allow us to realize our vision of reinventing the agency model, while maintaining our unique culture and innovative offering," Murphy said. "We are excited to have their support as we embark on this next chapter of accelerated growth, and look forward to expanding our business together."

"We are honored to partner with Matt, President Doug Dome, and the broader Fusion92 team on this journey to build the preeminent independent marketing services firm in the U.S.," said Drew Bagot, Managing Partner of SCP. "It will be exciting to tackle both the organic growth on our plate today as well as provide greater depth and breadth to our clients through acquisitions under the Fusion92 platform."

Chris Sullivan, Managing Partner of Landon Capital Partners noted, "We are highly impressed with the talented management team that Matt Murphy has assembled at Fusion92. We believe the depth and quality of the Fusion92 team is unique within the tech enabled marketing services industry and provides an ideal platform for scaling organic growth and executing complimentary add-on acquisitions."

Fusion92 will consider a wide array of acquisition opportunities, most focused on those with $1-10 million of EBITDA and with an emphasis on data science, paid media buying, e-commerce development, and digital transformation consulting.

CG Petsky Prunier, part of the Canaccord Genuity group, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fusion92. Legal assistance was provided by RM Partners, McGuireWoods, Latham & Watkins, and Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Accounting, tax, and strategy work was provided by Maxwell Locke & Ritter, Plante Moran, and Plural Strategy, respectively.

Fusion92 is a technology-enabled and data-driven marketing services firm headquartered in Chicago, IL that provides innovative and integrated marketing solutions that span across strategy and innovation, experience design and production, and media activation and optimization. By leveraging a powerful combination of proprietary and best-in-class marketing and advertising technology, Fusion92 builds and deploys solutions to solve client-specific challenges, including acquisition cost reduction, traffic generation, sales conversion, enhanced digital experiences, and brand awareness, on behalf of a strong client roster of Fortune 500 and high-growth organizations, such as Fiserv, Univision, H&R Block, Pathway, Buddig, Bosch, New York Life, Lukka Tax, AJ Gallagher and Corelle Brands. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com

Serata Capital Partners ("SCP") is a middle-market private equity firm based in Austin, Texas with a mission to create partnerships that build real, lasting value for business owners, employees, and investors. We seek to partner with companies across the broader B2B services and consumer products spaces with $4-15MM of EBITDA and a true willingness to strategically partner toward growth, as exhibited by operational continuity and significant retained investment. SCP drives value through its substantial network of operating and advisory partners, experience in process and systems improvement, and ability to concentrate on only a select number of investments at any given time. Learn more at www.SerataCapital.com .

Landon Capital Partners ("LCP") is the direct private equity investment group of the Landon family and its select family office co-investment partners. LCP invests in middle market private equity opportunities in the United States. Our mission is to source, acquire, and manage lower middle market private equity buyouts, targeting opportunities for control equity positions in companies with $5 to $20 million of EBITDA. Preferred LCP investment targets display a high percentage of recurring revenue and strong free cash flow conversion and seek to leverage LCP's flexible approach to partnership and long-term growth orientation. LCP began operations in 2015 and has offices in Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.LandonCapital.com.

