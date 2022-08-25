FusionCharts Announces a New Release of FusionCharts 3.19 and FusionTime 2.7

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionCharts has been a top charting product for web and mobile applications for over two decades.Thousands of companies across the World are using FusionCharts products.

Our journey has seen us keep pace with the changing times and reinvent ourselves to overcome obstacles and keep innovation alive.

FusionCharts

We are proud to announce yet another milestone in our journey—the new release of FusionCharts 3.19 and FusionTime 2.7. They bring with them exciting new features and enhancements.

FusionCharts' mission is to make it easy for developers and users to visualize real-time data in web and enterprise applications.

About the Release

We hope you are as excited as we are about the new features we've added to our charts in this latest release. So let's get started: here's what's new in the FusionCharts 3.19 release.

New chart type: Grouped stacked bar chart

Support percentage values in pie and doughnut charts

Control chart legend container width

Improvements for Angular and React-Native components

And much more! For a complete list, click here.

FusionCharts will continue to be at the forefront of product innovation and development.

FusionCharts is used by Fortune 500 companies, the US Federal Government, and various other organizations.

FusionCharts has been bringing you new product updates, strengthening our company's focus on innovation efforts, and ensuring we work with the most important people in our industry.

They're focused on growth—in product features and user base, and will continue to build a fantastic platform for users.

About FusionCharts

FusionCharts Suite XT is the industry's leading enterprise-grade JavaScript charting library with delightful JavaScript charts that work across devices, browsers (including IE 6, 7, and 8), and platforms. It comes with extensive documentation and plug-and-play versions of real-world demos.

Using personalized tech support, you can create your first chart in under 15 minutes and choose from a range of 100+ chart types and 2,000+ maps to give your data the best face.

You may be surprised to learn that FusionCharts is being used by more than 28,000 customers and 800,000 developers in about 118 countries.

In addition, numerous Fortune 500 companies—like Microsoft, GE, LinkedIn, Cisco, AT&T, World Bank, and many more—use the FusionCharts XT platform to structure and represent their data. Buy Now

We'd love to hear your feedback! Get in touch with any questions or suggestions by dropping us an email at [email protected] and for Sales/TechSupport - Click here

Contact:

Raj Vuyyuru

512-226-8080

[email protected]

SOURCE FusionCharts