FusionCharts Introduces FusionGrid; Super Easy to Customize & Highly Intuitive JS Data Grid

Meet FusionGrid, an enterprise-class, JavaScript-based data grid component created to deliver a fast and feature-rich data grid visualization experience

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We know from firsthand experience that building customizable JavaScript data grid components for web and mobile applications can be a headache if you don't have the right tools. And one of the biggest challenges is getting your grid to work with the same data store you are already using with FusionCharts.

With the introduction of FusionGrid, FusionCharts customers no longer need to look outside the FusionCharts product portfolio to find a suitable grid solution.

FusionGrid is designed to work with the same data store customers are already using with FusionCharts, making it the perfect addition for our customers' dashboard needs.

FusionGrid Makes Your Grids More Customizable

FusionGrid provides a data grid component that is highly customizable and blends nicely with your website or mobile application. This data grid will allow you to display millions of records with filtering, sorting, and grouping capabilities.

It is lightweight and customizable and works with web and mobile applications. It allows you to build data grids in dashboards with the same simplicity and elegance as FusionCharts.

FusionGrid aims to provide an intuitive, clean, easy-to-use, and fully responsive data grid solution that works seamlessly on all modern browsers. With an array of features under its belt, FusionGrid offers unparalleled flexibility and power, blazing speed, and superior quality.

With FusionGrid, Define Your Own Data Schema

FusionGrid uses FusionDataStore, an in-browser tabular data storage. Instead of asking you to convert your data to our format as most grid libraries do, FusionDataStore lets you define your own data schema and pass the data to FusionGrid accordingly.

FusionGrid comes with a long list of features.

Easy and fast integration with FusionCharts Dashboards

React, Angular, and Vue Support

Built-in search/quick filtering capabilities

Advanced column filtering

Multilevel column grouping

Real-time data updates

Fast sorting

Single and multiple row selections

Row animation

Exporting grid data

FusionGrid software packages are priced on a per-developer basis in a simple and transparent way, with a flat $499/developer/year giving and a year of updates and tech support.

A free plan offers all of the same features and benefits, simply requiring the use of an attribution watermark. Users can sign up online for a free 14-day trial of FusionGrid.

About FusionCharts

Started in 2002 and loved by over 800,000 developers and 28,000 organizations around the globe, FusionCharts leads the way in building beautiful dashboards that have been downloaded over 1.4 million times worldwide.

"By developers, for developers" is our mission statement, as our teams are focused on making developers' lives joyful while helping the world communicate and understand data effectively.

For the latest in product developments, updates, or company news, visit the FusionCharts blog or follow them on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.

View the Introduction of FusionGrid here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDJdgKkTJiA

