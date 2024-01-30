FusionEdge Solutions JV Awarded Contract on GSA's Multiple Award Schedule

News provided by

REI Systems

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

STERLING, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionEdge Solutions, a joint venture between REI Systems and TechSur Solutions, has been awarded a contract on the General Services Administration's (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

Under this GSA MAS, FusionEdge Solutions will provide a wide range of IT and enterprise-wide services to the federal government.

"TechSur Solutions has always been committed to providing our clients with advanced technical solutions and emerging technologies, and together with REI Systems, we're expanding on successful government IT implementations," said Rupinder Yadav, president of TechSur Solutions. "We're excited about the opportunity for FusionEdge Solutions to provide these cutting-edge solutions to the federal government."

This award builds upon REI's long-standing history of supporting government agencies with robust, large-scale IT solutions, said Shyam Salona, co-founder and CEO of REI Systems. 

"This is a critical step for FusionEdge Solutions, enabling the JV to provide the government with enterprise-wide, scalable, and innovative IT services," he added. "Our goal is more than just technology implementation; it's about transforming federal agency operations. We strive to modernize government services, drive large-scale innovation, and improve citizen experiences, moving toward a more advanced and future-oriented government."

Formed in 2023, FusionEdge Solutions supports the Small Business Administration-approved Mentor-Protege Agreement between the companies. This partnership combines their strengths to offer technology-driven solutions to the public sector.

About FusionEdge

Blending the dynamic agility of TechSur Solutions with the seasoned expertise of REI Systems, our joint venture converts technological complexities into streamlined, mission-driven outcomes. We champion a Mindful Modernization approach that transcends traditional legacy technology issues. Our strategy comprehensively addresses the trifecta of transformation: people, processes, and technology. The result? Enhanced operational efficiency, elevated user experiences, and a direct path to achieving your most critical objectives. Partner with us to ignite progressive change and empower your agency to lead in the digital age. Experience our impact at FusionEdge Solutions, https://fusionedge.solutions.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems

Also from this source

REI Supported GSA's IT Accessibility Program Wins GITEC Award for DEIA Efforts

REI Supported GSA's IT Accessibility Program Wins GITEC Award for DEIA Efforts

The General Services Administration's Government-Wide IT Accessibility Program, under the Office of Government-wide Policy, an REI Systems supported...
REI's Sid Agarwal Receives Prestigious FORUM IT100 Award

REI's Sid Agarwal Receives Prestigious FORUM IT100 Award

REI Systems Vice President of Health Systems Sid Agarwal has been honored with a FORUM IT100 Award, recognizing his ongoing efforts to advance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Joint Ventures

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.