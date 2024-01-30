FusionEdge Solutions JV Awarded Contract on GSA's Multiple Award Schedule

STERLING, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionEdge Solutions, a joint venture between REI Systems and TechSur Solutions, has been awarded a contract on the General Services Administration's (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

Under this GSA MAS, FusionEdge Solutions will provide a wide range of IT and enterprise-wide services to the federal government.

"TechSur Solutions has always been committed to providing our clients with advanced technical solutions and emerging technologies, and together with REI Systems, we're expanding on successful government IT implementations," said Rupinder Yadav, president of TechSur Solutions. "We're excited about the opportunity for FusionEdge Solutions to provide these cutting-edge solutions to the federal government."

This award builds upon REI's long-standing history of supporting government agencies with robust, large-scale IT solutions, said Shyam Salona, co-founder and CEO of REI Systems.

"This is a critical step for FusionEdge Solutions, enabling the JV to provide the government with enterprise-wide, scalable, and innovative IT services," he added. "Our goal is more than just technology implementation; it's about transforming federal agency operations. We strive to modernize government services, drive large-scale innovation, and improve citizen experiences, moving toward a more advanced and future-oriented government."

Formed in 2023, FusionEdge Solutions supports the Small Business Administration-approved Mentor-Protege Agreement between the companies. This partnership combines their strengths to offer technology-driven solutions to the public sector.

