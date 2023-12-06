FusionIQ and Avantis Investors To Deliver Cutting-Edge Investment Strategies

TAMP provider and leading asset manager's subsidiary partner to offer ETFs, mutual funds including equities, fixed income, real estate

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Avantis Investors, a $32 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments®. The newest collaboration brings together two industry pioneers with a shared vision for delivering dynamic and adaptable investment strategies that prioritize client perspectives. Advisors now gain access to solutions, including Avantis Investors' Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF), through the FusionIQ Digital Model Marketplace.

"This is an exciting time for financial advisors who seek a broader range of investment strategies while enhancing end-client outcomes," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "The partnership between Avantis Investors and FusionIQ represents a pivotal moment in our digital wealth journey. Avantis Investors' expertise in launching highly successful Exchange-Traded Funds adds value to client portfolios. The collaboration between our two fast-moving firms will help advisors and their clients achieve investment goals through a relentless focus on diversification. We're delighted to bring our visions together to democratize access for wealth managers everywhere."

Avantis Investors has rapidly gained traction since its inception in 2019, amassing an impressive $27 billion in assets under management in four years. Catering to both institutional investors and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) serving retail investors, Avantis Investors offers a wide range of investment strategies designed to provide tailored solutions. Crucial factors for FusionIQ that resulted in this partnership include Avantis' systematic active management approach and a scalable focus on fundamentals. Avantis also is backed by American Century Investments®, a $218 billion** asset manager with a leading reputation.

"The availability of Avantis Investors' expertise on FusionIQ One, FusionIQ's end-to-end digital wealth platform, is a game changer for wealth management in the United States and Canada," said Bret Young, Head of North American Institutional Sales, American Century Investments. "Together, we offer advisors a potent, cost-effective platform to elevate their businesses while enhancing investor outcomes. With investment strategies from Avantis Investors available through FusionIQ's Digital Model Marketplace, advisors are poised to deliver personalized portfolios at scale – a balance between choice and focus."

FusionIQ One has quickly gained ground among leading credit unions, banks, RIAs, and Independent Broker Dealers for enabling advisor access to a curated selection of high-quality model portfolios, meticulously designed to cater to diverse investment needs. The multi-custodian wealth management platform now connects Avantis Investors' lineup of ETFs and mutual funds spanning equities, fixed income and real estate with a wide range of institutions accessing FusionIQ One's financial Technology Asset Management Platform, or finTAMP. The combined power behind FusionIQ's finTAMP and Digital Model Marketplace provides advisors with a flexible, adaptable platform to help grow their businesses.

"The value Avantis Investors' expertise brings to advisors is unsurpassed, in terms of efficient management of client investments that frees up advisor time and enables hard-working professionals to build meaningful, lasting client relationships," said John Guthery, Chief Investment Officer at FusionIQ. "It's a privilege to serve financial institutions with an industry leader like Avantis Investors, and we look forward to expanding on our shared commitment to providing digital wealth leaders with versatile investment options in an ever-evolving investment landscape."

*AUM as of November 24, 2023.

**AUS of November 29,2023.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of nearly $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

