FusionIQ and interVal Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Wealthtech Solutions

The collaboration expands the technology ecosystem for financial advisors looking to capitalize on the great wealth transfer and grow AUM.

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced a mutual referral agreement with interVal, a leading provider of software that empowers wealth management firms, financial institutions, and accounting firms with automated insights for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across North America. The collaboration is expected to create significant synergy that will transform how financial advisors leverage wealthtech to deliver business health and growth opportunities for clients.

The partnership, born out of a shared vision for democratizing wealth and delivering exceptional value, will leverage FusionIQ's and interVal's expertise to allow financial advisors to scale their operations efficiently for profitable organic growth. This innovative strategy resonates with the evolving needs of advisors seeking to harness the power of digital transformation.

"By joining forces with interVal, FusionIQ can present an expanding vision that is empowering financial advisors with the platform and tools they need to deliver exceptional value to their clients," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer at FusionIQ. "Our collaboration grows the technology ecosystem available to wealth management firms and institutions, democratizing data for everyone. interVal's outstanding capacity to ingest and analyze financial data from SMBs in real-time uncovers hidden growth opportunities and insights. There is a huge opportunity for growth in North America."

The collaboration between FusionIQ and interVal is grounded in a shared commitment to:

Delivering easy-to-use technology

Providing a "Pay as You Grow" model

Democratizing access to wealth management tools

Delivering value for business owners and financial advisors alike

Trevor Greenway, CEO and co-founder of interVal, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with FusionIQ, the leading cloud-native wealth management platform featuring advanced modules tailored to advisors and investors. With the wealth transfer and changing M&A environment in North America, where $15 trillion in sales from 2 million boomer-owned businesses is anticipated, interVal is uniquely positioned to help advisors and business owners navigate these shifts. Together with FusionIQ, we are poised to make a substantial impact."

One of the core objectives of the partnership is to show how easy it is for wealth management firms to grow AUM with the proven wealth technologies interVal and FusionIQ have developed for financial advisors. interVal's tools offer accurate valuations of non-liquid assets, enabling advisors to deliver better service and secure referrals from satisfied clients. The cloud-native all-in-one FusionIQ One platform is designed to offer a frictionless and personalized user experience, seamlessly connecting investors, advisors, and firms in a single digital workflow which is crucial for retaining and attracting clients and firm talent. Through their collaboration, FusionIQ and interVal provide financial advisors with the advanced technology they need to automate their practices, creating opportunities for increased growth, efficiency, and productivity.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The cloud-native all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four modules – Hybrid Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle-free. FusionIQ One powers a range of easy-to-implement products including FIQ Freedom, FIQ Journey, FIQ Market One, and FIQ TAMP+, making it easy for credit unions, banks, broker-dealers, family offices, RIAs, and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the seamless workflows and process automations they need for organic growth. With white-label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

About interVal

interVal is a leading SaaS that empowers Wealth Management Firms, Financial Institutions, and Accounting Firms, with automated insights to unlock opportunities and drive optimal growth for their SMB clients. The platform leverages AI to deliver actionable intelligence, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making capabilities, interVal makes it possible for business owners and their advisory partners to jointly identify, monitor, and leverage automated insights in a single, shared environment. Learn more at www.inter-val.ai.

