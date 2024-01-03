FusionIQ Announces Partnership With Kinecta Federal Credit Union, To Implement Fully Integrated Solution

FusionIQ's Digital Wealth Platform Selected for Offerings That Address Community-Based Financial Institutions

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial institutions, today announced a partnership with Kinecta Federal Credit Union. The integrated FusionIQ One platform makes it easy for banks and credit unions to offer additional investing services focused on retaining customers while growing their membership base.

"There's mounting evidence that traditional small accounts solutions have not evolved to properly service and meet the growing demands of institutions in the banking and credit union space," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "We're excited to partner with Kinecta on their digital transformation, delivering proven digital investing solutions that align with their mission of empowering their members to live their best financial lives."

"Here at Kinecta, we recognized our membership needed an investing solution that was designed to align with a digitally driven demographic," said Donna McNeely, President of Kinecta Wealth Management. "FusionIQ provides a turnkey offering that goes beyond a tech solution. Ours is a strategic partnership, and we look forward to expanding member services."

FusionIQ's end-to-end technology lets credit unions and banks control their investing experience with hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing modules. The FusionIQ offering allows Kinecta to provide this full experience on a single platform. A fully integrated platform, FusionIQ One enables credit unions and banks to diversify through hybrid digital advice, or a self-directed investing option, that enables a generation of digital investors to make their own investing decisions.

"Our focus is on helping our clients become digital wealth leaders," Mr. Healy concluded. "This partnership is another victory for the credit union space at a time when more credit union members are asking their institutions to keep pace with their digital investing preferences. Some of the largest credit unions and banks already are strategically aligned with FusionIQ – using our white-label technology to deliver an experience that leads to greater advisor-client engagement and higher levels of member retention. We look forward to the future of the industry, defined by increased investment revenue and diversification as the democratization of investing builds stronger institutions."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy to implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

About Kinecta

Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, Kinecta Federal Credit Union is one of the country's largest credit unions, with assets of $6.7 billion and more than 270,000 members from coast to coast. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with additional branches in New York and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products from banking, lending and insurance to wealth management services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Kinecta has 29 branches, and its members can use a network of more than 5,800 shared branches and access over 85,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. For more information on Kinecta, please visit https://kinecta.org

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864

[email protected]

SOURCE FusionIQ