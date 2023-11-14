FusionIQ Canada Partners with North Star Consultants to Bolster Digital Transformation

News provided by

FusionIQ

14 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Leading providers to strengthen financial services compliance across the Canadian market

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced a strategic partnership between FusionIQ Canada and North Star Consultants, a leading Compliance-as-a-Service provider to the Canadian financial services market. The partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing digital transformation and regulatory compliance within the Canadian financial industry.

North Star Consultants, a trusted regulatory advisor to hundreds of firms, is renowned for helping registered firms and individuals succeed and grow their wealth and asset management businesses. From strategic advice, registration, compliance policies, procedures, and training programs, North Star Consultants' deep bench of compliance professionals helps its clients stay on the right side of the myriad of regulations and laws that apply to their businesses. With an unwavering commitment to integrity, professionalism, and client success, North Star Consultants elevates the regulatory landscape in Canada and is to serve as a referral partner to FusionIQ Canada.

Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer at FusionIQ, said, "We are excited to join forces with North Star Consultants to introduce our all-in-one FusionIQ One platform to the Canadian market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower financial advisors and institutions to become digital wealth leaders. North Star's deep understanding of the regulatory framework in Canada is key to delivering a highly effective platform."

Michael Holder, Managing Director and CEO at North Star Consultants, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with FusionIQ Canada. FusionIQ's 100% digital end-to-end workflows offer a superior digital experience that helps financial organizations across Canada integrate their business processes and workflows. Using digital platforms like FusionIQ will increase efficiency, improve supervision, and achieve consistent compliance for every transaction. Whether by itself or in combination with North Star's Compliance Office Management Service, FusionIQ provides financial organizations with an easy-to-implement digital wealth management solution that also simplifies compliance. In short, Fusion IQ efficiently digitizes both the sales cycle and compliance process – a win/win scenario."

FusionIQ's all-in-one digital platform FusionIQ One, known for its innovative modules, including Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Platform), provides a tailored and flexible solution for the diverse needs of the Canadian financial industry. This multi-custodial and multilingual platform will help Canadian firms scale and compete effectively in the global market.

Howard Atkinson, CFA, Head of Business Development for FusionIQ Canada, concluded, "Cloud-native platforms like FusionIQ One are key to delivering the flexibility and scalability Canadian firms need to be competitive in a global market. Our new partnership with North Star Consultants is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to the Canadian financial sector. Together, we are poised to transform Canadian wealth management, while opening new avenues of opportunity for Canadian firms to exceed advisor and client expectations."

About FusionIQ Canada 

FusionIQ Canada makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay-as-you-grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, portfolio managers, and investment dealers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://ca.fusioniq.io

About North Star Consultants

Headquartered in Toronto, North Star Consultants is part of the North Star Group of Companies, a trusted leader in the field of regulatory compliance solutions. North Star's dedicated team of highly skilled and experienced professionals is committed to helping businesses navigate the complex landscape of Canadian regulations and laws. North Star specializes in crafting comprehensive compliance plans encompassing policies, procedures, and training programs, ensuring that its clients comply with regulatory requirements. The firm's service offerings include Management and Compliance Consulting, Compliance Office Management Services (COMS), Investment Fund Structure Consulting, and Regulatory Update Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.northstarcompliance.com/

Elizabeth Shim / Donald Cutler
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4861 or 424 317 4864
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE FusionIQ

Also from this source

Valley National Bank Partners with FusionIQ to Empower Customers with Digital Wealth Management Solutions

FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and...

FusionIQ Attains Coveted SOC 2 Compliance, Bolstering Leadership in Wealthtech Platform Cybersecurity

FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.