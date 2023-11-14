FusionIQ Canada Partners with North Star Consultants to Bolster Digital Transformation

Leading providers to strengthen financial services compliance across the Canadian market

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced a strategic partnership between FusionIQ Canada and North Star Consultants, a leading Compliance-as-a-Service provider to the Canadian financial services market. The partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing digital transformation and regulatory compliance within the Canadian financial industry.

North Star Consultants, a trusted regulatory advisor to hundreds of firms, is renowned for helping registered firms and individuals succeed and grow their wealth and asset management businesses. From strategic advice, registration, compliance policies, procedures, and training programs, North Star Consultants' deep bench of compliance professionals helps its clients stay on the right side of the myriad of regulations and laws that apply to their businesses. With an unwavering commitment to integrity, professionalism, and client success, North Star Consultants elevates the regulatory landscape in Canada and is to serve as a referral partner to FusionIQ Canada.

Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer at FusionIQ, said, "We are excited to join forces with North Star Consultants to introduce our all-in-one FusionIQ One platform to the Canadian market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower financial advisors and institutions to become digital wealth leaders. North Star's deep understanding of the regulatory framework in Canada is key to delivering a highly effective platform."

Michael Holder, Managing Director and CEO at North Star Consultants, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with FusionIQ Canada. FusionIQ's 100% digital end-to-end workflows offer a superior digital experience that helps financial organizations across Canada integrate their business processes and workflows. Using digital platforms like FusionIQ will increase efficiency, improve supervision, and achieve consistent compliance for every transaction. Whether by itself or in combination with North Star's Compliance Office Management Service, FusionIQ provides financial organizations with an easy-to-implement digital wealth management solution that also simplifies compliance. In short, Fusion IQ efficiently digitizes both the sales cycle and compliance process – a win/win scenario."

FusionIQ's all-in-one digital platform FusionIQ One, known for its innovative modules, including Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Platform), provides a tailored and flexible solution for the diverse needs of the Canadian financial industry. This multi-custodial and multilingual platform will help Canadian firms scale and compete effectively in the global market.

Howard Atkinson, CFA, Head of Business Development for FusionIQ Canada, concluded, "Cloud-native platforms like FusionIQ One are key to delivering the flexibility and scalability Canadian firms need to be competitive in a global market. Our new partnership with North Star Consultants is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to the Canadian financial sector. Together, we are poised to transform Canadian wealth management, while opening new avenues of opportunity for Canadian firms to exceed advisor and client expectations."

About FusionIQ Canada

FusionIQ Canada makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy-to-implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay-as-you-grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, portfolio managers, and investment dealers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://ca.fusioniq.io

About North Star Consultants

Headquartered in Toronto, North Star Consultants is part of the North Star Group of Companies, a trusted leader in the field of regulatory compliance solutions. North Star's dedicated team of highly skilled and experienced professionals is committed to helping businesses navigate the complex landscape of Canadian regulations and laws. North Star specializes in crafting comprehensive compliance plans encompassing policies, procedures, and training programs, ensuring that its clients comply with regulatory requirements. The firm's service offerings include Management and Compliance Consulting, Compliance Office Management Services (COMS), Investment Fund Structure Consulting, and Regulatory Update Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.northstarcompliance.com/

