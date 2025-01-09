FusionIQ Celebrates a Breakthrough Year in 2024, Wins Trifecta of Industry Awards

Wealthtech provider also appoints Sloan Shanahan as Chief Revenue Officer to drive further growth and innovation

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions, announced today that it achieved significant milestones in 2024, further establishing itself as a key innovator in wealthtech. This marks a pivotal moment in the company's mission to make digital wealth transformation easy for financial advisors and institutions.

From industry awards to new partnerships and thought leadership to significant product advances, FusionIQ has emerged as a leader in the democratization of wealth as financial advisors and institutions look to fintechs to keep pace with the rapid acceleration of digital transformation in financial services.

Among the Notable Achievements in 2024:

Pre-Integrated Platforms: Leveraging the power of the cloud-native FusionIQ One platform, FusionIQ launched a suite of pre-integrated platforms to make digital wealth transformation easy, fast, and cost-effective for financial advisors and institutions. These platforms included FIQ Journey , the first dual journey platform for financial institutions integrating hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing in a single seamless investor experience, and the groundbreaking FIQ Wallet , the first digital wealth management solution for wallet companies, a significant leap forward in the convergence of wealth management and payment.

Leveraging the power of the cloud-native FusionIQ One platform, FusionIQ launched a suite of pre-integrated platforms to make digital wealth transformation easy, fast, and cost-effective for financial advisors and institutions. These platforms included , the first dual journey platform for financial institutions integrating hybrid digital advice and self-directed investing in a single seamless investor experience, and the groundbreaking , the first digital wealth management solution for wallet companies, a significant leap forward in the convergence of wealth management and payment. Strategic Partnerships: The company announced key partnerships with leading financial institutions, including groundbreaking collaborations with OnPoint Community Credit Union and Kinecta Federal Credit Union, expanding access to digital investment services for OnPoint's 581,000-plus members in Oregon and Southwest Washington , and Kinecta's more than 270,000 members in California , New York , New Jersey , and Florida .

The company announced key partnerships with leading financial institutions, including groundbreaking collaborations with OnPoint Community Credit Union and Kinecta Federal Credit Union, expanding access to digital investment services for OnPoint's 581,000-plus members in and , and Kinecta's more than 270,000 members in , , , and . Recognition in Banking Innovation: FusionIQ set the standard for innovation among wealthtech providers in 2024, winning Best-as-a-Service Solution for Wealth Management at the prestigious 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA in May, Best Wealth Management Solution by Vendor (Overall) at the Global BankTech Awards 2024 in September, and Best Digital Solution Provider – WealthTech – Personalization and User Experience at the Banking Tech Awards 2024 in December.

FusionIQ set the standard for innovation among wealthtech providers in 2024, winning Best-as-a-Service Solution for Wealth Management at the prestigious 2024 Banking Tech Awards in May, Best Wealth Management Solution by Vendor (Overall) at the Global BankTech Awards 2024 in September, and Best Digital Solution Provider – WealthTech – Personalization and User Experience at the Banking Tech Awards 2024 in December. SOC 2 Type II Compliance: FusionIQ successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating its commitment to cybersecurity leadership and reinforcing trust with its growing client base.

FusionIQ successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating its commitment to cybersecurity leadership and reinforcing trust with its growing client base. Thought Leadership: On topics ranging from cybersecurity to digital transformation in wealth management, FusionIQ advanced industry knowledge by contributing to 20 thought leadership articles, op-eds, and industry roundtables, establishing the company as a trusted voice in wealth management innovation.

With these achievements, FusionIQ continues to redefine the wealth management experience for institutions and investors across the industry.

Strengthening the C-Suite For Future Growth

In the second half of the year, FusionIQ made strategic leadership appointments to drive its continued growth trajectory. Eric Noll was appointed Chief Executive Officer after successfully completing a significant new fundraising round in October. That same month, Pete Chiccino was named Chief Operating Officer.

In December, Sloan Shanahan joined the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing a wealth of expertise in strategic partnerships, sales enablement, and market expansion. Ms. Shanahan has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams across top-tier consulting and technology organizations. Her vision aligns perfectly with FusionIQ's goal of scaling operations and delivering innovative solutions to empower financial institutions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"I'm thrilled to join FusionIQ at this pivotal time," she said. "The company's dedication to redefining wealth management through innovation and collaboration is inspiring. I look forward to working with the team to drive measurable business outcomes and forge enduring partnerships across the industry."

Looking Ahead to 2025

Building on its momentum, FusionIQ is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory in 2025. With its strengthened leadership team and proven track record of success, FusionIQ is well-positioned to lead the next wave of digital transformation in wealth management.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The cloud-native all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four modules – Hybrid Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle-free. FusionIQ One powers a range of easy-to-implement products, including FIQ Freedom, FIQ Journey, FIQ Market One, FIQ TAMP+, and FIQ Wallet, making it easy for credit unions, banks, broker-dealers, family offices, RIAs, wallet providers, and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the seamless workflows and process automations they need for organic growth. With white-label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

Media Contact

Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4861

[email protected]

SOURCE FusionIQ