FusionIQ Declared Winner at 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA

WOBURN, Mass., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions, today announced that its all-in-one platform FusionIQ One was declared a winner at the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA in the Best-as-a-Service Solution for Wealth Management category. The achievement confirms FusionIQ's leading position as it transforms the digital wealth management landscape with the cloud-native FusionIQ One platform.

"FusionIQ has emerged as the leader in the development of cloud-native wealth management solutions for our rapidly evolving industry. Our innovative platform makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to adapt to the digital transformation shaping the future of wealth management," said Mark Healy, FusionIQ's Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly honored to be named a winner, and we thank FinTech Futures and the judges, for the recognition. Congratulations to all our fellow winners."

FusionIQ delivers the most comprehensive cloud native wealth management platform, seamlessly integrating four core modules – finTAMP, Hybrid Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, and Digital Marketplace – through one digital workflow to empower investors and advisors. As a core integration platform, FusionIQ One eliminates the friction between the front, middle, and back offices, resulting in more straightforward implementation and greater flexibility, efficiency, productivity, and profitability. FusionIQ One powers a range of easy-to-implement products including FIQ Freedom, FIQ Journey, FIQ Market One, and FIQ TAMP+, making it easy for credit unions, banks, broker-dealers, family offices, RIAs, and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital investing experience clients and advisors want and the seamless workflows and process automations they need for profitable organic growth.

FusionIQ's commitment to delivering hassle-free digital solutions for financial advisors and institutions has earned the wealthtech firm accolades. The latest recognition underscores FusionIQ's impact in the market and the company's dedication to transforming the wealth management landscape with cutting-edge technology that seamlessly integrates solutions into existing systems and infrastructure.

"With white-label platforms implemented in as little as six weeks, FusionIQ One makes it easy and cost-effective for advisory firms and financial institutions to adapt to digital transformation, driving the digital revolution forward and redefining wealth management," said Peter Brittain, Head of Business Development at FusionIQ. "We are humbled by this recognition and look forward to deepening our mission of empowering financial professionals to always stay one step ahead as they future-proof their organizations."

