FusionIQ Delivers Digital Investment Platform to Ultimus Fund Solutions' Clients

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leading investment research and technology provider, today announced an alliance with Ultimus Fund Solutions® to deliver an industry-leading digital advisory and self-directed user experience for nearly 200 investment management firms on Ultimus' investment platform. Ultimus®, a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting and investor solutions, partnered with FusionIQ to develop this innovative solution. The partnership and resulting solution combine a traditional advisor-driven experience with the convenience of a digital investment platform, providing clients with a modern investment experience and investment advisors with valuable distribution channels for registered and private investment products.

FusionIQ's intelligent digital investment solutions and intuitive dashboard enables easy online and mobile investing. Ultimus fund sponsor clients can now access a digital investment platform that delivers proprietary mutual funds on a self-directed platform, including the ability to offer fractional shares and models of funds in a robo-advisor environment.

"Implementing the right solutions to help our clients grow and advance their business is important to us. As the demand for a digital offering increases, we are excited to bring FusionIQ's turnkey solution to our advisors as an extension of their business," said Gary Tenkman, CEO at Ultimus. "In addition to providing more distribution channels, FusionIQ's B2C digital investment platform positions financial advisors to offer a more comprehensive solution to their clients. It also allows advisors to grow their business by managing accounts with lower minimums and planting seeds with future investors."

For investors, FusionIQ's account opening process is custodian agnostic and integrated with existing systems, offering a low-cost solution and a clear view of their financial profile on a user-friendly interface. For advisors, the automated asset allocation, rebalancing and tax harvesting tools equip them with an automated and paperless back office solution to manage accounts efficiently.

"We are on a mission to provide wealth management companies with a sustainable future through digital transformation strategies. Ultimus is the first fund administrator to offer a digital investment platform," added Mark Healy. "They're leading the charge on making sure their clients are able to deliver the digital experience that meet today's investor's needs. We're really excited about the partnership and look forward to bringing our digital advice solutions to more firms in 2021."

Integrating FusionIQ's digital investment solution with Ultimus' investment platform wrapped up a momentous second half of 2020 for FusionIQ, having previously announced the appointment of Mark Healy as CEO and the addition of Jon Merriman, chief business officer at B. Riley Financial to the firm's advisory board, as well as a strategic partnership with B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), providing their sub-advised accounts and retail investors with FusionIQ's investment platform.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is an innovative fintech company offering an eCommerce platform that has everything a broker dealer, traditional bank, credit union, wealth manager or RIA needs to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end customer. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

