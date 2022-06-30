FusionIQ Eliminates Barriers to Digital Asset Class Through Partnership with Equity Trust Company

Retail investors and Registered Investment Advisors seeking cryptocurrencies can now access solutions within a trusted, single-sign-on experience.

WOBURN, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, known for its groundbreaking approach to digitizing a dual journey experience for advisors and investors alike, expands its fully-digital, single-sign-on investment platform with a cryptocurrency asset class. This expansion comes via a partnership with Equity Trust Company (Equity Trust), one of the largest, most trusted and highest-rated custodians specializing in digital currencies and other alternative assets.

Now a nearly $2.3 trillion market, cryptocurrencies are a prominent conversation among investors and advisors. However, lagging custodial adoption and lack of institutional education have led to fractured access to crypto investments among digital investment platforms.

To eliminate these challenges, FusionIQ and Equity Trust are offering access to 18 leading cryptocurrencies and allowing investors to hold crypto within their IRA or non-retirement accounts. This affords investors an alternative to third-party crypto platforms through integration with digital account opening capabilities and a user-friendly experience, all within a firm's white-labeled platform.

"The addition of cryptocurrency investments advances our mission to democratize wealth management for all investors, and it sets a precedent for the industry," shared Mark Healy, FusionIQ's CEO. "Equity Trust's dedication to unlocking responsible access to cryptocurrency aligns with our agile focus on providing the best solutions for investors and advisors in a safe and reliable environment."

A leader in self-directed IRAs and other retirement accounts, Equity Trust created its innovative cryptocurrency platform, CryptoConnect, in 2018. "Our partnership with FusionIQ demonstrates our continued focus on seamlessly integrating alternative assets into existing retail and RIA investment platforms," stated George Sullivan, Equity Trust's CEO. "With more than 45 years of service experience and a partnership, we are well-equipped to navigate this newly-established asset class alongside RIAs and retail investors."

FusionIQ's dual journey platform now features CryptoConnect, powered by Equity Trust, allowing retail investors and RIAs to buy and sell the leading 18 cryptocurrencies as of June 29. Equity Trust partnered with Genesis, one of the largest and best-known cryptocurrency trading and custody providers, to deliver this institutional-caliber crypto investing experience to retail clients.

Advisors and investors can learn more by signing up for our webinar on July 20 at 2 pm ET.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software–as-a-service (SaaS) organization, that offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

About Equity Trust

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974, to a directed custodian today with over 45 years of experience and more than $34 billion in assets (as of 8/31/21). For more information, please visit www.trustetc.com/institutional.

Media Contacts

Kelly Waltrich for FusionIQ

[email protected]

Casey Roberts – Chief Business Development Officer, Equity Trust

[email protected]

SOURCE FusionIQ