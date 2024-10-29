FusionIQ Launches Industry's First Digital Wealth Management Solution for Wallet Companies

New solution expands FusionIQ's portfolio of easy-to-implement products, bridging the gap between payments and wealth management.

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions, today announced the launch of FIQ Wallet, the industry's first digital wealth management platform designed specifically for digital wallet companies. This groundbreaking solution empowers wallet providers to expand their service offerings beyond payments by integrating sophisticated wealth management capabilities, such as goals-based digital advice and self-directed investing.

"We are excited to launch FIQ Wallet as the next evolution in digital wealth management," said Eric Noll, CEO of FusionIQ. "This product aligns with FusionIQ's mission to democratize wealth management by providing wallet users with access to investment services directly within their wallets. The solution is powered by the award-winning FusionIQ One platform, known for its multi-custodian, multi-asset class, and multilingual capabilities. By offering wealth management capabilities in real-time, wallet companies can increase user engagement and build lasting loyalty."

Bridging the Gap Between Payments and Wealth Management

Wallet providers are increasingly essential to industries where companies use digital wallets to pay 1099 employees. In 2023, digital wallets dominated point-of-sale transactions, accounting for 30% of global transactions, and led online purchases with 50% of transactions. The total value of digital wallet transactions reached $9 trillion, while the global mobile payment market was valued at $72.5 billion. In the U.S., 65% of adults used a digital wallet at least once a month, with 53% using it more frequently than traditional payment methods.

With FIQ Wallet, users can now invest their earnings directly from their payment wallets without the need to transfer funds to traditional bank accounts, reducing fees and simplifying the process. By keeping money within the wallet and allowing it to grow through investments, FIQ Wallet increases the "stickiness" of digital wallets, leading to higher user engagement, while offering the following benefits:

A streamlined digital account opening process allows users to securely invest in as little as five minutes. A Unified Investing Experience: FIQ Wallet combines digital advice and self-directed brokerage for a seamless investor experience.

Sophisticated tools help users turn financial aspirations into achievable targets with real-time progress tracking. Modern Trading Tools: FIQ Wallet offers sophisticated trading tools for various investment styles, supporting both fractional and whole-share investing.

John Kimbro, Chief Technology Officer of FusionIQ and the lead developer behind FIQ Wallet, said, "With FIQ Wallet, FusionIQ is leading the way in the convergence of payments and wealth management. This solution is easy to implement and can be fully integrated into wallet platforms in as little as six weeks. Wallet providers can offer their users a unified view of their digital finances, with sophisticated tools for goals-based investing, risk management, and more. This product is a game changer for wallet companies, and we're proud to be the first to deliver this capability to the market."

A First-of-its-Kind Workflow for Wallet Companies

FIQ Wallet offers a customized workflow built specifically for wallet companies and their unique role in the payments industry. Unlike traditional solutions developed for banks or credit unions, this platform is tailored to meet the needs of wallet users who expect instant, seamless transactions. With real-time transfers that are faster and cheaper than ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments, and direct access to a range of wealth management services, FIQ Wallet addresses a crucial gap in the market. By expanding their service offerings, wallet providers can position themselves as leaders in the rapidly evolving wealth management ecosystem.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The cloud-native all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four modules – Hybrid Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle-free. FusionIQ One powers a range of easy-to-implement products including FIQ Freedom, FIQ Journey, FIQ Market One, FIQ TAMP+, and FIQ Wallet, making it easy for credit unions, banks, broker-dealers, family offices, RIAs, wallet providers, and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the seamless workflows and process automations they need for organic growth. With white-label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

