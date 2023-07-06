FusionIQ Recognized as Finalist in Two Categories of ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2023

FusionIQ Honored for Wealthtech Innovation, CEO Mark Healy Named Finalist in Individual Category

WOBURN, Mass., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions – today announced it was selected as a finalist in two categories of the ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2023. The LUMINARIES program highlights leading firms and individuals who are making a tremendous difference in their clients' lives – pushing the industry and clients' best interests forward, while having the biggest impact.

"We're honored to receive this outstanding recognition from the ThinkAdvisor editorial team," said FusionIQ Chief Executive Officer Mark Healy. "At FusionIQ, we're committed to making it easy for our clients to be digital leaders in their sectors and these nominations recognize the impact our innovative solutions are having in the market today."

FusionIQ's vision is to make it easy for financial advisors and institutions to adapt to digital disruption and thrive in today's dynamic landscape. FusionIQ recently launched FusionIQ One. The platform branding reflects FusionIQ's commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and intuitive solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry. The new FusionIQ One platform with four integrated modules enables credit unions, banks, RIAs, and Independent Broker Dealers to implement a white labeled, all-in-one platform in as little as six weeks, with onboarding of clients in five minutes on many of the most trusted custodians.

FusionIQ's finTAMP, available on FusionIQ One, delivers the first true digital TAMP, integrating an all-in-one, multi-custodian advisor platform with end-to-end digital investment management technology. A fully digital TAMP provides RIAs and independent broker dealers with an easy on-ramp to greater efficiency, productivity, and lower costs than traditional TAMPs. finTAMP delivers the modern experience clients and advisors want with a broad range of essential advisor tools and the flexibility firms need to profitably scale and grow.

The Digital Model Marketplace makes it easy for advisors and clients to create personalized portfolio solutions at scale. Advisors can choose models created by leading strategists, build their own, or use a combination of both. The Digital Model Marketplace puts advisors in control of winning investment strategies at a lower cost. It also provides advisors and firms with a digital channel to distribute their own custom models.

As a ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Finalist, FusionIQ will be profiled in the coming months via a multi-layered content plan on ThinkAdvisor.com, and within the pages of Investment Advisor magazine. Finalists will also go before an esteemed judging panel tasked with selecting standout LUMINARIES within each sub-category. Individuals and companies will be highlighted and winners will be declared at a ThinkAdvisor-hosted gala ceremony in November, in New York City.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy to implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

Elizabeth Shim / Donald Cutler
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4861 or 424 317 4864
[email protected] or [email protected]com

