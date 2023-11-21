FusionIQ Recognized as Top Fintech Solutions Provider 2023 by Banking CIO Outlook

Digital Wealth Management Platform Awarded for Exceptional Banking, Credit Union Solutions

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, proudly announces its recognition as a Top Fintech Solutions Provider 2023 by Banking CIO Outlook. This prestigious award underscores FusionIQ's commitment to delivering innovative, hassle-free digital solutions for financial advisors and institutions in the banking and credit union sectors.

"We're delighted to receive this exceptional award from Banking CIO Outlook," said FusionIQ Chief Executive Officer Mark Healy. "At FusionIQ, we've always been a cloud-native company, using the latest technology to power our fintech solutions. Our clients are digital leaders, and it's an honor to be recognized for the impact we're having in the market at large. Our advantage is not just about having better technology than our competitors, but also about improving the workflow efficiency and user experience for our clients."

FusionIQ specializes in providing easy-to-implement, proven digital wealth solutions tailored for financial advisors and institutions. The company's all-in-one digital wealth management platform, designed for banks, credit unions, RIAs, independent broker dealers, and asset managers offers a seamless blend of functionality and efficiency to help wealth management organizations scale for organic growth.

In an interview featured in Banking CIO Outlook, John Kimbro, Chief Technology Officer at FusionIQ, highlighted the company's unique approach: "Our competitive edge lies not solely in a technological superiority contest with other fintech firms, but it stems from the unparalleled capacity to enhance workflow efficiency and overall user experience."

The award-winning FusionIQ One platform caters to the specific needs of each sector:

FusionIQ One for Credit Unions: Offers integrated digital advice and self-directed investing, providing credit unions with a platform that enhances member retention and attracts new members.

FusionIQ One for Banks: Enables banks to reach a new digital demographic by delivering both digital advice and self-directed investing on a single, integrated platform, fostering client growth and cross-selling opportunities.

FusionIQ One for RIAs: Provides RIAs with the end-to-end workflows and process automations they need to scale operations for profitable growth while delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want.

FusionIQ One for Independent Broker Dealers: Delivers the integrated workflows and process automations IBDs need for growth at scale and offering clients a hybrid investing experience, opening new revenue channels.

FusionIQ's modular approach allows institutions to lower platform costs and implement white label solutions in as little as six weeks. The FusionIQ One platform's Digital Advice and Self-Directed Investing modules provide institutions and their clients with maximum flexibility and true end-to-end workflows.

For more information about FusionIQ and its award-winning digital solutions, visit fusioniq.io.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy to implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

