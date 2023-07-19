FusionIQ Selects FinMason as Investment Data Provider for Enhanced Platform Functionality

Digital Wealth Platform To Bring Scalable Investment Data To Advisors and Their Clients

WOBURN, Mass., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-based wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced its partnership with FinMason, a leading investment analytics provider based in Boston. The latest collaboration aims to strengthen FusionIQ's platform, FusionIQ One, and the platform's automated proposal generator and portfolio screening capabilities.

"We are excited to join forces with FinMason as our investment data provider for FusionIQ One," said Mark Healy, Chief Executive Officer of FusionIQ. "The decision to select FinMason was driven by their alignment with FusionIQ One's commitment to empower advisors and firms as digital wealth leaders. FinMason's cloud-based API offers exceptional flexibility, enabling an outstanding interactive user experience for advisors and clients through a single pane of glass. This partnership will significantly enhance the functionality of FusionIQ One, providing advisors with powerful tools to serve their clients more effectively."

Key factors for FusionIQ that culminated in this partnership includes FinMason's highly scalable investment data. With access to over 1,100 different analytic data points, FusionIQ One users can benefit from a broad range of analytics for portfolio screening. This comprehensive suite of investment data allows advisors to make informed decisions and provide tailored investment strategies to their clients, who can work with their advisor or independently with four easy-to-activate, pay-as-you-grow modules on FusionIQ One -- Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, finTAMP, and Digital Model Marketplace.

In addition to the core platform modules, FusionIQ One has an API Integration Suite to help integrate additional tools that clients may require. FinMason's advanced API capabilities and extensive range of analytics complement FusionIQ One's mission of delivering seamless user experiences and enabling digital wealth leadership. As part of this partnership, FusionIQ users can leverage FinMason's simplified access to market data and complex investment analytics. FinMason's data redistribution service grants FusionIQ access to data feeds, including third-party ESG data, from partnered third-party providers.

"FinMason believes that institutional-grade investment analytics should be made part of every software tool," said David Remstein, Chief Executive Officer of FinMason. "We are thrilled to partner with FusionIQ and contribute to their vision of futureproofing advisors and firms. Our scalable API, broad range of analytics, and speed-of-light response times will help elevate FusionIQ One's capabilities and provide advisors with the tools they need to deliver exceptional investment strategies to their clients."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy to implement modules – Digital Advice, Self-Directed, Digital Model Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need to grow. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

About FinMason

FinMason was founded by experienced industry insiders and leading technologists who have managed institutional portfolios, built and managed performance, risk, and analytics systems for large institutions, and built and sold large technology companies. FinMason solves the two largest hurdles in investment analysis – wrangling market data and calculating analytics at scale. Via FinMason's cloud-native API the company provides a lightning-fast, customizable, calculation engine to accelerate any wealth technology build out. For more information about FinMason, visit www.finmason.com or email [email protected]

