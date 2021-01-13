FusionPro Continues on Path of Innovation with Release of Version 12.0 and New Patents

FusionPro v12 adds an arsenal of capabilities enhancing usability and document automation to save businesses time. Tweet this

By eliminating manual document creation, businesses can redirect the hours saved and increase their focus on strategic initiatives and revenue generating activities. FusionPro has a long history of innovative development. Version 12.0 builds upon previous improvements to usability and efficiency by making the overall experience with the software more intuitive, enabling users to improve workflows and document automation processes.

More Features in v12.0

Organize frames into groups and manage a group's visibility dynamically

Select multiple frames to move, delete, copy and paste

Multi-selection of frames and standardized undo/redo actions

Export text frame content from InDesign individually, share in FusionPro

Design personalized components separately and assemble in final product

Ability to disable JavaScript rules

Support for Adobe InDesign CC 2021 and macOS Big Sur

FusionPro Team Secures Patents

MarcomCentral received a US patent for image clipping functionality which will appear in an upcoming FusionPro release. This new system will enable a library of clipping paths to be applied to variable images creating rich variable content. This is the thirteenth patent developed by the FusionPro team granted in the US. In addition, MarcomCentral received a patent in Japan for the FusionPro optimized ganged postal sort algorithm (that FusionPro already holds in the United States).

"These patents demonstrate the commitment of the FusionPro technology team and MarcomCentral as a whole, to develop innovative solutions for our customers and to maintain an edge in the market," explained Douglas Cogan, VP of VDP Technology.

For more information about FusionPro's solutions and products, visit fusionpro.com

About FusionPro

FusionPro is the premier document automation solution with three unique products: FusionPro® Creator, FusionPro® Producer, and FusionPro® Server. With millions of dynamically generated documents each year, thousands of customers rely on FusionPro to automate a wide variety of mailing materials, documents, and labels for small shops to large enterprises around the world. For over 20 years, FusionPro has helped companies realize efficiencies and grow their business.

SOURCE MarcomCentral

Related Links

http://www.fusionpro.com

