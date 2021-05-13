fusionSpan Becomes Salesforce.org Impact Partner

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fusionSpan, an award-winning Salesforce consulting, development, and implementation partner delivering across the entire Salesforce platform announced today that they have become a Salesforce.org Impact Partner for the Nonprofit sector. This new partner status compliments their existing Salesforce Consulting Partner status highlighting their in-depth experience across the entire Salesforce ecosystem.

Salesforce Consulting Partner Logo

Salesforce.org is the business unit within Salesforce dedicated to creating solutions for nonprofit, educational, and philanthropic organizations to significantly impact change worldwide. Salesforce.org customers benefit from the Nonprofit Cloud and Education Cloud, which are specialized versions of Salesforce created to deliver value and success in these domains.

Although fusionSpan has only recently become a Salesforce.org partner, they have been focused entirely on the Salesforce ecosystem for the last ten years, including projects with many Nonprofit organizations. Initially based in Rockville, Maryland, fusionSpan has grown to include locations in India, Latin America, and Canada.

"We're delighted to become a Salesforce.org Impact Partner. Our company's vision is to empower people to affect real and substantive change, and we know that Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in that vision. We hope this new partnership will enable us to assist more Nonprofit organizations in achieving their Salesforce aspirations." said Gayathri Kher, President, and Co-founder of fusionSpan.

"We are excited that our incredible work in the Nonprofit sector has been recognized," said Noel Shatananda, fusionSpan Chief Delivery Officer. "fusionSpan has heavily invested in bringing industry specialists and high-value delivery resources to the team so that we can provide best-in-class solutions to our clients. This has helped to align us closer with Salesforce, and we believe this to be the first step towards becoming a Premium partner in the near future. fusionSpan is passionate about participating in the Nonprofit sector, supporting great causes, and having a positive impact on lives at the global scale."

About fusionSpan

fusionSpan is an award-winning professional services firm and a Salesforce Impact Partner that has been providing exceptional Salesforce-based technology consulting, implementation, and managed services since 2010. fusionSpan's goal is to provide scalable, long-term solutions that increase staff efficiency and customer experience. For more information, please visit, www.fusionSpan.com or @fusionSpan on Twitter.

