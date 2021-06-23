fusionSpan Claims Gold Hermes Award in 2021 Competition

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) has awarded fusionSpan with a Gold Hermes Award for their work on the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) website design and development project.

fusionSpan is honored and excited to receive the gold award for their work on the ACGIH website. fusionSpan partnered with ACGIH in the fall of 2020 to craft a new site in conjunction with their launch of multiple new transformative technologies and are pleased their site has received prestigious recognition.

"In a year marked by the safety of our surrounding environments, fusionSpan is so honored to have been part of the redesigned and redeveloped site," said Gayathri Kher, President of fusionSpan. "There is no greater honor than to have a hand in providing reliable, intuitive access to those working tirelessly to make our world a safer place," Kher added.

fusionSpan and ACGIH embarked on a discovery phase for their project outlining audience and organizational priorities to expose highly valuable content in a visually engaging and accessible presentation. fusionSpan's project team included user experience professionals, fusionSpan's lead creative designer, and project management and business analysis experts. The ACGIH team's marketing and communications professionals provided timely access and responsiveness to launch the WordPress site in close conjunction with their new Salesforce-based CRM solution in the winter of 2020.

About fusionSpan

fusionSpan is an award-winning professional services firm and a Salesforce Impact Partner that has been providing exceptional Salesforce-based technology consulting, implementation, and managed services since 2010. fusionSpan's goal is to provide scalable, long-term solutions that increase staff efficiency and customer experience. For more information, please visit www.fusionSpan.com or @fusionSpan on Twitter and Linkedin.

About Hermes Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international creative competition for professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional media as well as emerging technologies. In 2021, there were over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States and many other other countries. Approximately 20 percent of all entrants won the Gold Award. The Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communications industry. The AMCP hosts several other creative competitions throughout the year, including MarCom Awards, dotCOMM Awards, and AVA Digital Awards.

